Kathie Lee Gifford’s Daughter Cassidy Jokes About Husband's Tight Pants in 30th Birthday Post
The newlyweds tied the knot in an intimate backyard wedding in June
When Cassidy Gifford tied the knot with Ben Wierda, she said "I do" to the "greatest blessing" of her life.
To celebrate her husband's 30th birthday last week, the daughter of former Today show co-host Kathie Lee Gifford and late NFL star Frank Gifford posted a loving tribute to Instagram, sharing a series of sweet and silly photos of Wierda.
"Getting to love you and be loved by you is by far the greatest blessing of my life," Cassidy, 27, wrote about Wierda.
"Happy new decade, baby! May this next 30 abound with family, friends, laughter and slightly looser pants," she concluded.
The pants joke is a reference to Wierda's recent viral moment; he sent Celebrity Family Feud fans into a frenzy when the camera zoomed in on his too-tight khakis.
Wierda's milestone birthday comes three months after he and Cassidy got married in an intimate backyard wedding.
"Ben and Cassidy got married in an intimate setting in his backyard in Michigan," the bride's manager told PEOPLE in a statement in June. "They’re planning on having a big celebration when it’s safe to do so in the future."
On June 6, Kathie Lee shared a photo expressing her excitement and anticipation over watching her daughter walk down the aisle.
"When the mother of the bride can’t contain her joy!!!" she captioned a photo of herself riding a tractor.
Cassidy wasn't the only one in the family to have nuptials this year — her older brother, Cody Gifford, 30, and his longtime love, Erika Brown, also got married over Labor Day weekend.
Reflecting on her children's weddings, Kathie Lee, 67, told Entertainment Tonight that despite neither of them having "the weddings that they had dreamed of because COVID made it impossible," both intimate celebrations "ended up being more beautiful than ever."
"They were going to be typical big weddings, and you never know how many people to have," she said. " 'Oh, we can't leave them out,' and, 'Oh, their feelings are gonna be hurt.' This just got it down to the nitty gritty — who is closest family. It ended up being precious."