Kathie Lee Gifford was surprised at her doorstep by friends, who brought bubbles, balloons and a cake to celebrate her birthday

Kathie Lee Gifford Gets 'Surprised by Friends Who Insisted on a Party' for Her 67th Birthday

Happy birthday, Kathie Lee Gifford!

To celebrate the former Today show host's 67th birthday on Sunday, some of Gifford's friends surprised her with a party at her doorstep, which was complete with balloons, bubbles and a cake.

In a video shared to Instagram, Gifford was captured opening her front door, where she was greeted by multiple friends cheering "happy birthday!"

"Hi you guys!" a beaming Gifford said as she waved, before welcoming the group inside. "Come in!"

"What joy! Surprised by friends who insisted on a party! #grateful," Gifford captioned the post.

For her special day, Gifford wore a yellow, patterned top and a matching floor-length kimono, which she paired with white pants and yellow heels.

The TV personality also received some birthday love from her close friend former co-host Hoda Kotb, who made sure to mark the special occasion with a heartwarming birthday tribute.

"[Kathie Lee Gifford] its your bday... and I know you are laughing (in fact I am sure cuz I just hung up with you) .. I miss you..," the Today show host wrote alongside a series of photos of the pair over the years.

Kotb also included a touching note to Gifford's late husband, Frank Gifford, who had the same birthday as his spouse. "I am sure frank is in heaven blowing out his candles too xo. ❤️❤️," she added.

Kotb additionally shared the sweet post on Twitter, to which Gifford replied, "Adore you, HODA MAMA!!"

Following her exit from Today in April 2019 after 11 years on the show, Gifford moved to Franklin, just outside of Nashville, Tennessee.

Speaking with USA Today, Gifford said the change of scenery was necessary.

“I moved here because I was dying of loneliness,” she told the outlet.

Gifford spent over a decade in Greenwich, Connecticut, where she raised her two kids, Cody, 30, and Cassidy, 27 — and said goodbye to Frank, who died in August 2015 at age 84. But once her children moved out and she lost the love of her life, the home stopped feeling like a safe haven.

“That huge beautiful memory-filled home was like a morgue to me,” she said. “Here’s the bad news — I’m a widow, an orphan, and an empty nester. The good news is, I have the freedom of a widow, an orphan and an empty nester.”

Since moving to the Nashville area, Gifford has focused on producing religious movies and music.