The rom-com is about a widow who plans a trip around the world with her husband's ashes

See Kathie Lee Gifford in the First Trailer for Her New Movie, Then Came You

The first trailer for Kathie Lee Gifford's upcoming movie Then Came You is out now.

The trailer transports viewers to Scotland, where the rom-com is set. In the movie, which was written by Gifford, the former Today show co-host plays a lonely widow who plans a trip around the world with her husband's ashes. (Gifford, 67, lost her own husband of nearly 30 years, legendary NFL player Frank Gifford, in 2015.)

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

During her first stop in Scotland, she meets an innkeeper, played by Craig Ferguson, who changes her life forever. Elizabeth Hurley also stars.

The movie will debut in theaters for one night on Sep. 30 and will be available to watch on-demand starting Oct. 2.

Image zoom Vertical Entertainment

Gifford, who has since moved to Nashville, opened up about the decision to PEOPLE in an exclusive interview at the time.

"The work that I want to do isn't here anymore," she said, gesturing around her dressing room at the show's 30 Rockefeller Plaza studio. "I am an artist, I'm an actress, I'm a writer, I'm a songwriter, a director now. That's the stuff that feeds my soul and I know that I'm running out of time to do those things."