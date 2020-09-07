Cody Gifford and Erika Brown got engaged in May 2019

Cody Gifford is married!

The 30-year-old son of Kathie Lee Gifford and her late husband Frank Gifford got married over the holiday weekend to his longtime love, Erika Brown.

Kathie Lee, 67, shared the exciting news on Monday with a sweet Instagram photo of the newlyweds. Cody wore a black suit and tie for the special day, while his beautiful bride wore a white gown and tiara.

"God gave us a glorious day to celebrate this glorious couple. So grateful.🙏🏻," the former Today show host wrote.

Brown also posted a photo on Instagram from the monumental day, writing, "𝐻𝑎𝑝𝑝𝑖𝑙𝑦 𝐸𝑣𝑒𝑟 𝐴𝑓𝑡𝑒𝑟 🤍 𝑚𝑎𝑡𝑡ℎ𝑒𝑤 19:6."

"Cody married!! Cassidy married! I am the happiest mama in the world!" Kathie Lee commented on her new daughter-in-law's post.

Kathie Lee shared the news of Cody and Brown's engagement in May 2019. "My son is engaged and I couldn’t be happier for him and [Erika],” she wrote.

Brown seemed to be surprised by the engagement, writing on her Instagram story, "What started as a fairly normal weekend has turned into the BEST EVER. Couldn’t be happier!”

“The biggest thank you to everyone for your support,” she added, with hashtags “#thebestgiFFt” and “#loveisthegreatestgiFFt” (a play on Cody’s last name and the name of Kathie Lee’s wine, GIFFT).

Cody has been dating Brown since May 2013.

Image zoom Kathie Lee and Cody Gifford Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Kathie Lee and her family celebrated another happy occasion earlier this year, when her daughter Cassidy, 27, got married to fiancé Ben Wierda in June.

Earlier that month, Kathie Lee shared a photo expressing her excitement and anticipation over watching her daughter walk down the aisle.