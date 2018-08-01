Kathie Lee Gifford's Son Cody, 28, Is the Spitting Image of Late Father Frank in New Photo

Like father, like son.

Kathie Lee Gifford attended a party for the Hallmark Channel in Beverly Hills with her two children Cody, 28, and Cassidy, 24, over the weekend, and people couldn’t help but notice the striking resemblance between her son and late husband Frank Gifford.

Kathie Lee said fellow partygoers were quick to point out their similar looks.

“So many people were saying, ‘Gosh, Cody looks just like Frank now,”’ she said on the TODAY show Tuesday. “He really does.”

And after the TODAY show host posted a photo with her children from the event on Instagram, fans were quick to notice as well.

“Wow your daughter is a mini you and your son is a mini Frank. Beautiful family!” wrote one user.

“Cody and Cassidy both look so much like you and Frank, Kathie. Beautiful children from 2 beautiful people,” wrote another.

Kathie Lee and Frank were married for 29 years. The NFL star died in 2015 at 84 from chronic traumatic encephalopathy, a degenerative brain disease.

Frank and Cody Gifford CBS/Getty; Chelsea Lauren/Variety/Shutterstock

While Cody largely stays out of the spotlight, he followed in his father’s Hall of Fame footsteps, playing football at the University of Southern California. He went on to earn a master’s degree at Oxford University.

Speaking to PEOPLE following his father’s death, Cody called Frank his “ideal role model.”

“The great [New York Giants co-owner] Wellington Mara once called dad ‘the son any father would love to have and the father any son would be proud to have,’ ” he said. “He was right. God blessed me beyond words.”