Kathie Lee Gifford's daughter, Cassidy, got married in June, while her son, Cody, tied the knot earlier this month

Kathie Lee Gifford on Daughter and Son's COVID-19 Weddings: 'It Ended Up Being Precious'

Kathie Lee Gifford is cherishing her family's special celebrations.

The former Today show host, 67, was able to witness both her children with late husband Frank Gifford get married over the summer: daughter Cassidy, 27, wed fiancé Ben Wierda in June, while son Cody, 30, and his longtime love, Erika Brown, tied the knot Labor Day weekend.

"Neither one of them had the weddings that they had dreamed of because COVID made it impossible," Kathie Lee told Entertainment Tonight in a new interview.

Regardless, the mother of two said that both intimate celebrations "ended up being more beautiful than ever."

"They were going to be typical big weddings, and you never know how many people to have," she said. " 'Oh, we can't leave them out,' and, 'Oh, their feelings are gonna be hurt.' This just got it down to the nitty gritty -- who is closest family. It ended up being precious."

Image zoom Cassidy, Kathie Lee, and Cody Gifford Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Kathie Lee admitted she enjoyed her children's weddings for another reason: "I didn't have to plan them. I just had to show up. I was sort of obligated."

She also praised her new son-in-law, Wierda, and daughter-in-law, Brown, as "two people that I just adore."

"They're just beautiful human beings, and to see your children happy like that -- I know Frank's smiling each day ... we just sensed their dad just smiling," she said.

Image zoom Frank, Kathie Lee, Cassidy, and Cody Gifford Michael Stewart/Wireimage

On Labor Day, Kathie Lee announced that Cody and Brown got married over the holiday weekend. The groom wore a suit and tie for the special day, while his beautiful bride wore a white gown and tiara.

"God gave us a glorious day to celebrate this glorious couple. So grateful.🙏🏻," Kathie Lee wrote alongside a photo of the newlyweds, who began dating in May 2013 and got engaged in May 2019.

A source told PEOPLE that "just parents and siblings were in attendance" at the nuptials.

Image zoom Cody Gifford and Erika Brown Madison Aycoth

After getting engaged last November, Cassidy and Wierda tied the knot in June in an intimate setting in the groom's backyard in Michigan, Cassidy's manager confirmed to PEOPLE in a statement at the time.

"They’re planning on having a big celebration when it’s safe to do so in the future," Cassidy's manager said.

Image zoom Cassidy Gifford and Ben Wierda Kathie Lee Gifford/Instagram

On June 6, Kathie Lee shared a photo expressing her excitement and anticipation over watching her daughter walk down the aisle.