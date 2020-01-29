Kathie Lee Gifford Says She's 'Open' to Dating Again but Admits She's 'Picky'

Kathie Lee Gifford is ready to enter the dating game.

After settling into Nashville following her big move over the summer, Gifford said she is prepared to find love again.

“Of course I’m open [to dating]!” she told Entertainment Tonight. “Who says I’m not dating somebody?”

But even if she does meet someone special, Gifford, 66, said she would be hesitant to talk about her romantic life in the public.

“It could be over by tomorrow,” she quipped, adding that she’s “picky” when it comes to men.

RELATED: Kathie Lee Gifford Is Thriving Nearly 2 Months After Leaving Today Show: ‘This Is My Time’

Image zoom Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Gifford, 66, was married to her late husband, Frank Gifford, for 30 years (they wed in 1986) before his death in 2015. They had two children together: Cody, 29, and Cassidy, 26.

“I don’t expect any man to ever fill my husband’s cleats, nobody will ever be Frank Gifford,” she said. “I’m not looking for that. I’m not looking for anything. If he comes along, I’ll know. I’m not looking, I’m busy.”

RELATED: Kathie Lee Gifford Says Her Late Husband Frank Is ‘Smiling’ as Both Their Kids Get Engaged

Gifford, who departed the Today show after 11 years in April, previously revealed that she’s been on several dates since moving, but hasn’t found love quite yet.

Image zoom Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

“I went out on a couple of dates,” she said during a November appearance on Today with Hoda & Jenna. “I just went out with friends to a club to hear my favorite band down there. This sweet guy asked me to dance and I said okay. It was fun because I hadn’t been on a date in 33 years. It’s surreal. The world has changed so much. He was a gentleman. It was fine, it was fun.”

In the meantime, Gifford is busy celebrating her children’s love lives. Both Cody and Cassidy are engaged.

“The good news is I adore both of their partners,” Gifford previously said.