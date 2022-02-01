Kathie Lee Gifford Says Hoda Kotb Handled Joel Schiffman Breakup 'with Grace and Kindness'

"My darling Hoda, I am truly so proud of the way you have handled a very difficult and painful decision," Kathie Lee Gifford wrote on social media

Kathie Lee Gifford is supporting her former co-host Hoda Kotb through her recent breakup.

During Monday's episode of Today, Kotb, 57, announced that she and fiancé Joel Schiffman are going their separate ways. The show shared a portion of Kotb's statement on social media, where Gifford, 68, shared a loving message in the comments.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"My darling Hoda, I am truly so proud of the way you have handled a very difficult and painful decision," Gifford wrote. "As usual you did it with grace and kindness. May God bless you and your precious girls and Joel as well as you continue down this thing called life. I love you."

hodaandjenna Credit: hodaandjenna/Instagram

"Joel and I have had a lot of prayerful and meaningful conversations over the holidays and we decided that we're better as friends and parents than we are as an engaged couple, so we decided we are going to start this new year ... on our new path as loving parents to our adorable, delightful children, and as friends," Kotb said on Monday.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

She added, "It's not like something happened. They say sometimes relationships are meant to be there for a reason, or a season or for a lifetime. And I feel like ours was meant to be there for a season."

Though they're no longer co-hosts, Kotb and Gifford have continued to support each other through their highs and lows.

RELATED VIDEO: Hoda Kotb and Joel Schiffman Break Up After 8 Years Together

Last year, Gifford made a guest appearance on Today, where she opened up to her former colleague about her new relationship, following the death of longtime husband Frank Gifford in 2015.

"I've just found somebody that is so much fun to be with," Gifford said at the time. "He is challenging to me. He's the smartest person I've ever met, but he's funny."