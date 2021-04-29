“I’m in a really special relationship with somebody that is nice and fun and healthy,” the former Today co-host said

Kathie Lee Gifford Reveals She's in a New Relationship: He 'Is So Much Fun to Be with'

Kathie Lee Gifford has a new love interest in her life!

During an appearance on Thursday's episode of Today, the former fourth hour co-host revealed that she is in a relationship after Hoda Kotb commented on how happy Gifford, 67, seemed.

"I'm in a really special relationship with somebody that is nice and fun and healthy, and so that's good," she said, noting that she wasn't "ready" to elaborate further — but that didn't stop her old colleagues from pressing for more information.

"Like a boyfriend, Kath?" co-anchor Savannah Guthrie asked. "You're breaking some news here."

"It's just happy, and I don't want to mess it up, and I probably already have by just even mentioning it," Gifford said. "To be in a place where you feel like every aspect of your life is good, that nothing's missing, and that's a beautiful place to be. I'm just so grateful."

Later, Gifford popped into the fourth hour of Today and offered a few more details on her new romance to co-hosts Kotb, 56, and Jenna Bush Hager.

"I've just found somebody that is so much fun to be with," she said. "He is challenging to me. He's the smartest person I've ever met, but he's funny."

She continued, "And we have a great time together, and so at this point in my life that's exactly what I need and exactly what I want, you know? Different seasons of life — we weren't meant to know each other before, it's right now. We don't know what the future holds at all, but we're having fun today."

Frank Gifford and Kathie Lee Gifford Kathie Lee Gifford and late husband Frank | Credit: Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

Last year, the TV personality told Extra that she had dated "a little bit" but hadn't been "successful."

"Oh, I got some gams. That's about all I've got left," she teased about her legs during the September interview. "I still have my teeth, but I'm just looking for a guy that's got real teeth. That's it."

Gifford's late husband, Frank Gifford, died in August 2015 at the age of 84. The pair wed in 1986 and welcomed son Cody in 1990 and daughter Cassidy in 1993.