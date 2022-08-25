Kathie Lee Gifford Remembers 'Extraordinary' Regis Philbin on What Would Have Been His 91st Birthday

Kathie Lee Gifford is paying tribute to her longtime co-host Regis Philbin on what would have been the late star's 91st birthday.

Gifford shared a black-and-white throwback photo on Instagram Thursday of her and Philbin, who was her dear friend and co-host on the nationally syndicated Live With Regis and Kathie Lee talk show from 1988 until 2000.

"I miss Regis every day," Gifford, 69, captioned the snap. "But this is a particularly difficult day as we remember this amazing man who would have been 91."

The television personality added that she was thinking of Philibin's family.

"Sending love to [his wife] Joy and the rest of their family as they celebrate an extraordinary man and life," she wrote.

Philbin died at age 88 in July 2020. "We are deeply saddened to share that our beloved Regis Philbin passed away last night of natural causes, one month shy of his 89th birthday," his family shared with PEOPLE at the time.

"His family and friends are forever grateful for the time we got to spend with him — for his warmth, his legendary sense of humor, and his singular ability to make every day into something worth talking about. We thank his fans and admirers for their incredible support over his 60-year career and ask for privacy as we mourn his loss," the Philbin family continued.

Following news of Philbin's death, Gifford remembered the late television host on Instagram.

"There are no words to fully express the love I have for my precious friend, Regis. I simply adored him and every day with him was a gift," she shared at the time.

"We spent 15 years together bantering and bickering and laughing ourselves silly — a tradition and a friendship we shared up to this very day," she continued. "I smile knowing somewhere in Heaven, at this very moment, he's making someone laugh."

Gifford also honored Philbin on the first birthday after his death in a heartfelt Twitter message.

"Today would have been our wonderful friend Regis Philbin's 89th birthday," she wrote in 2020. "Sending heartfelt prayers and warmest wishes for peace and comfort to his beautiful family who miss him even more than we do."