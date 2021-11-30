Kathie Lee Gifford Opens Up About the 'Very Sweet Man' She's Dating: 'He's Good for Me'

Kathie Lee Gifford is happy with her new partner.

During an appearance on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna Tuesday, Gifford opened up about the man she's been dating. "I have a very sweet man in my life," the former Today co-host, 68, said. "He's good for me, and I'm good for him."

But Gifford chose to not provide further details about her special someone. "And that's all that I'll say about it, because there's nothing else to talk about," she added.

Gifford first confirmed her relationship in April, but she has yet to reveal his identity. "I'm in a really special relationship with somebody that is nice and fun and healthy, and so that's good," she previously said on Today.

"It's just happy, and I don't want to mess it up, and I probably already have by just even mentioning it," she shared at the time. "To be in a place where you feel like every aspect of your life is good, that nothing's missing, and that's a beautiful place to be. I'm just so grateful."

Around that same time, Gifford said on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna that her boyfriend is both "somebody that is so much fun to be with" and "the smartest person" she's ever met.

"And we have a great time together, and so at this point in my life that's exactly what I need and exactly what I want, you know? Different seasons of life — we weren't meant to know each other before, it's right now," she continued. "We don't know what the future holds at all, but we're having fun today."

Gifford was previously married to composer Paul Johnson from 1976 to 1983. Last year, she opened up about the lack of physical intimacy in the pair's marriage.

The star was then married to Frank Gifford from 1986 until his death in 2015. Together, they share son Cody, 31, and daughter Cassidy, 28.

The mother of two recently spoke with PEOPLE about her family and how they were spread out over the Thanksgiving holiday.