Kathie Lee Gifford on 'New Beginnings' in Nashville: 'So Wonderful to Be a Private Person for Change'

Kathie Lee Gifford is enjoying life out of the public eye.

The former Live! with Regis and Kathie Lee co-host stepped out of the spotlight for a quieter pace of life — and she's found happiness in Nashville.

"For the first time after longing to be back in California for 45 years or whatever it was, I just thought, 'I don't want to be there. I'm going to Tennessee,'" she recalls.

Gifford, 69, has called Nashville home for three years, telling PEOPLE: "I have a whole community of people here that share my faith," she said. "It's been good for my soul, let me tell you."

It's no surprise the former TODAY anchor has found creative inspiration in Music City — even though many assumed she was retiring when she left the morning show after 11 years.

"Without having to be battling traffic into New York every day and battling all the stuff that goes with it after, oh, how many decades I did it. I've forgotten," she adds. "That, I knew I was done with, but I felt like my creative years were just beginning. I really did, especially once I started directing. That changed everything."

Gifford is now focused on writing music and directing — including her new film The Way (in theaters Thursday), which accompanies her latest book The God of the Way (out Tuesday).

Alongside her work, Gifford spends her time with family and loved ones. She's welcomed her first grandchild, Frank (whose parents are her son Cody and his wife, Erika Brown), whom Gifford calls "extraordinary."

She's also putting her own love life first. After losing husband Frank Gifford at 84 in 2015, Gifford has welcomed love into her life again. She's in a new relationship, though she's keeping it entirely to herself.

"They also let me be just a person down here too," Gifford says. "It's so wonderful to be a private person for change."