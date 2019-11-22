Kathie Lee Gifford Says Her Late Husband Frank Is 'Smiling' as Both Their Kids Get Engaged

Kathie Lee Gifford has more than one reason to celebrate.

Kathie Lee, 66, stopped by the 3rd hour of Today on Friday while the show filmed in Nashville, where she now lives, and opened up about her son and daughter getting engaged in the same year.

“The good news is I adore both of their partners,” she said.

And she said she knows her husband Frank Gifford, who died in August 2015 at age 84, is looking down on them with pride.

“It’s a new season, and I know Frank is smiling,” she said. “He might have even had a little something to do with it.”

Image zoom From left: Frank Gifford, Cody Gifford, Cassidy Gifford and Kathie Lee Gifford in 2012 Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

On Sunday, Kathie Lee revealed that her daughter Cassidy, 26, had gotten engaged to boyfriend Ben Wierda.

“So thrilled to announce that my beautiful daughter, @cassidygiff is engaged to a wonderful man, Ben @letsgetwierda,” the former Today show host wrote on Instagram alongside an adorable photo of the couple embracing each other.

Cassidy also showed off her brand-new engagement ring in a series of Instagram Story posts, which appeared to be taken while the happy couple announced the news to friends.

Image zoom Chelsea Lauren/Variety/Shutterstock

In May, Cody Gifford, 29, proposed to longtime girlfriend Erika Brown, 27.

“My son is engaged and I couldn’t be happier for him and [Erika],” Kathie Lee wrote at the time, captioning a photo of her oldest child kissing his bride-to-be as she showed off her sparkling ring.

And Brown admitted that she didn’t see the engagement coming. “What started as a fairly normal weekend has turned into the BEST EVER,” she wrote on her Instagram story at the time. “Couldn’t be happier!”

Cody has been dating Brown since May 2013. The actress appears to have a close relationship with Kathie Lee, attending the TV personality’s final Today show on April 5 and also hanging close by her future mother-in-law’s side at the Daytime Emmy Awards, where she picked up a trophy for outstanding informative talk show host.