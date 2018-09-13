Kathie Lee Gifford Honors Her Mom Joan with Touching Post 1 Year After Her Death

Kathie Lee Gifford honored her late mother on the one-year anniversary of her death at 87.

On Wednesday, the Today show anchor dedicated a touching post to her mom Joan Epstein on Instagram.

“Remembering my beautiful mom today, one year after her passing,” she wrote. “So grateful that she is finally ‘home.’ ”

Epstein died in her sleep on Sept. 12, 2017, a little over two years after Gifford’s husband Frank Gifford died in August 2015.

“Just like Frank, I believe she saw Jesus and Jesus took her breath away,” Gifford, 65, said on the Today show the morning after her mother’s death. “And it gives me great comfort.”

“I’m just so happy for her,” she continued. “I remember Frank, the last year of his life saying to me, ‘I’m not afraid honey. I’m not afraid at all. In fact, I’m starting to really get curious.’ My mom had no fear. She had the strongest faith of anybody I’ve ever known and I’m grateful for her every day of my life, even when she was driving me crazy, because she was such a lady.”

RELATED VIDEO: Kathie Lee Gifford Says ‘There Are Times When I’m Overwhelmed by Loneliness’ in Wake of Frank’s Death

Epstein appeared on TV numerous times with her famous daughter, including during her 15-year run from 1985–2000 on Live with Regis & Kathie Lee.

“[She’s] the sunniest person I know, except for maybe Hoda [Kotb]. Because who’s happier than Hoda?” Gifford said of her mother in May 2016. “It can be 10 days of rain, and she’ll say, ‘You know, I like a rainy day. It slows you down.’ “