With Kathie Lee Gifford’s exit from Today set for April 5, the TV personality celebrated her 11 years on the morning show with friends and colleagues on Tuesday night at the Times Square Edition Hotel in N.Y.C.

Speaking to PEOPLE of her chemistry with Gifford, co-host Hoda Kotb said, “Kathie used to say, ‘If we are having fun, they are having fun.’ I remember you always think you are trying to entertain. You don’t have to do that, you just have to have this.”