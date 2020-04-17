Image zoom

Like mother, like daughter!

As Kathie Lee Gifford and her daughter Cassidy continue to practice social distancing together in Florida amid the coronavirus pandemic, the lookalike pair are beginning to resemble each other in more ways than one.

In an Instagram Story on Friday, Cassidy shared a video of herself and the former Today show co-host sitting outside and wearing matching outfits, including black tops, oversized sunglasses and wide-brim hats.

“Quarantine is turning me into my mother,” Cassidy, 26, jokingly wrote in overlying text about their twinning looks.

Last week, Kathie Lee, 66, appeared on Today with Hoda & Jenna via video call, speaking to Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager about how she’s been spending her newfound downtime.

“I’m down here in Florida with no hairdryer,” she said with a laugh, showing off her curls.

“My children insisted on sending me here because I’m old,” said Kathie Lee, who now resides in Nashville. “Old people go to Florida.”

In addition to her daughter, the veteran TV personality shared that she’s been enjoying her time with Cassidy’s fiancé, Ben Wierda, and his family.

Though it’s a difficult time, Kathie Lee said Florida is “a beautiful place to be” and she’s glad she’s self-isolating in the sunshine.

“If you’ve gotta be quarantined, it ain’t bad here,” she said. “It’s quite beautiful, but I feel for everybody in cramped quarters or maybe for those in cold weather.”

However, Kathie Lee continued, “I’m looking forward to normalcy again.”

“I’ve never been normal or had a normal life but my own normal,” she added, laughing.

Kathie Lee — who used to co-host the fourth hour of Today with Kotb — revealed one major thing she’s been “frustrated” about is that she isn’t on the air to “give comfort to people.”

“I haven’t been able to be a part of the healing,” she explained. “I remember when I left [Live With Regis and Kathie Lee] and then 9/11 happened, that was the only time I was really longing to still be on the air because I wanted to be a part of the healing and give comfort to people.”

In spite of the pandemic, Kathie Lee is remaining positive and has two major celebrations to look forward to — her son and daughter’s upcoming weddings!

Last May, her eldest child, Cody Gifford, got engaged. And in November, the proud mama announced that Cassidy is a bride-to-be.

“The good news is I adore both of their partners,” Kathie Lee said on the 3rd hour of Today in November.

And she said she knows her husband Frank Gifford, who died in August 2015 at age 84, is looking down on them with pride.

“It’s a new season, and I know Frank is smiling,” she said. “He might have even had a little something to do with it.”

