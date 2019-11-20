Cassidy Gifford‘s proposal is one she’s sure to never forget!

Days after Kathie Lee Gifford announced that her daughter had gotten engaged to boyfriend Ben Wierda, Cassidy, 26, shared some hilarious details about the milestone moment.

In an Instagram Story on Tuesday, Cassidy revealed that her husband-to-be popped the question while she was chowing down on a quesadilla. As a fun engagement gift, her brother’s fiancée Erika Brown sent her a blanket that resembled a tortilla.

“Fiancé proposes while I’m face deep in a quesadilla just so he can tell that story forever and future sister in law @missamerikabrown sends me a tortilla blanket so that I won’t forget it,” Cassidy captioned a photo of herself lying on a couch with the blanket.

Following the proposal, Cassidy also shared a smiling photo of her fiancé to Instagram with a loving caption.

“It was always you. F. Scott Fitzgerald,” she captioned the shot of Wierda.

On Sunday, Kathie Lee revealed the exciting engagement news on Instagram.

“So thrilled to announce that my beautiful daughter, @cassidygiff is engaged to a wonderful man, Ben @letsgetwierda,” the former Today show host, 66, wrote alongside an adorable photo of the couple embracing each other.

“I am beyond the moon and stars. Thank you, LORD!” the proud mom added.

Cassidy also showed off her brand-new engagement ring in a series of Instagram Story posts, which appeared to be taken while the happy couple announced the news to friends.

Joining in on the celebration, Cassidy’s future sister-in-law Brown — who got engaged to Cody Gifford, earlier this year — also wished the happy couple well.

“Congratulations to the sweetest couple, B and Lil’ C! God is so good! 💕 you both,” she wrote in her own social media post.

“Still can’t stop sop [sic] smiling!!” Cody and Cassidy’s mom commented. “My kids ARE SO HAPPY!! Makes me one HAPPY MAMA.”

In an interview with Access before Cassidy said “yes” to Wierda’s proposal, Kathie Lee hinted that their engagement would be happening soon.

“Cassidy, probably going to get engaged pretty darn soon too, I got a feeling,” she said, revealing that her daughter and Wierda have been friends since childhood. “They’ve known each other since they were 11 and 14, so it’s good. It’s a happy time for us.”

More than a month prior to Wierda getting down on one knee, Cassidy gave him a loving birthday shout-out on Instagram.

“Happy birthday to my favorite human,” she captioned multiple photos, including two of the couple. “I love you lots and lots, you weirdo. @letsgetwierda.”