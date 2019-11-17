Kathie Lee Gifford's Daughter Cassidy Is Engaged: 'I Am Beyond the Moon and Stars,' Proud Mom Says

Image zoom Cassidy Gifford and Ben Wierda Kathie Lee Gifford/Instagram

Kathie Lee Gifford had a lot to celebrate this weekend!

The former Today show host revealed on Sunday that her daughter Cassidy, 26, is engaged to boyfriend Ben Wierda.

“So thrilled to announce that my beautiful daughter, @cassidygiff is engaged to a wonderful man, Ben @letsgetwierda,” Kathie Lee, 66, wrote alongside an adorable photo of the couple embracing each other.

“I am beyond the moon and stars. Thank you, LORD!” the proud mom added.

Cassidy also showed off her brand-new engagement ring in a series of Instagram Story posts, which appeared to be taken while the happy couple announced the happy news to friends.

Joining in on the celebration, Cassidy’s future sister-in-law Erika Brown — who got engaged to Cody Gifford, earlier this year — also wished the happy couple well.

“Congratulations to the sweetest couple, B and Lil’ C! God is so good! 💕 you both,” she wrote in her own social media post.

“Still can’t stop sop [sic] smiling!!” Cody and Cassidy’s mom commented. “My kids ARE SO HAPPY!! Makes me one HAPPY MAMA.”

Kathie Lee Gifford with kids

Just months earlier, Gifford, who left the NBC morning news program after 11 years in April, revealed that her 29-year-old son Cody had popped the question to his longtime girlfriend Brown.

“My son is engaged and I couldn’t be happier for him and [Erika],” she wrote, captioning a photo of her oldest child kissing his bride-to-be as she showed off her sparkling ring.

Cassidy also shared the happy news, writing that she was “the most excited to welcome my already sister @missamerikabrown into the craziness ❤️.”

Opening up about how her relationship with her children has changed over the years, Gifford previously told PEOPLE that her children, who live in California, visit her often.

“They’re both great human beings who realized that their mama needs them now more than they need me,” she said.

“They come home a lot, and it means the world to me,” Gifford added. “When your children ultimately become your dear friends, you know you’ve made a switch in the relationship.”