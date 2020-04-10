Kathie Lee Gifford Says Her Kids 'Insisted' She Self-Isolate in Florida 'Because I’m Old’

Image zoom Today

Kathie Lee Gifford is opening up about her social-distancing experience amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The former talk show co-host appeared on Today with Hoda & Jenna via video call Friday, speaking to Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager about how she’s been spending her newfound downtime.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“I’m down here in Florida with no hairdryer,” Gifford said with a laugh, showing off her curls. “My children insisted on sending me here because I’m old. Old people go to Florida.”

The 66-year-old shared that she’s been enjoying her time with daughter Cassidy, 26, her fiancé and his family.

Though it’s a difficult time, Gifford said Florida is “a beautiful place to be” and she’s glad she’s self-isolating in the sunshine.

“If you’ve gotta be quarantined, it ain’t bad here,” she said. “It’s quite beautiful, but I feel for everybody in cramped quarters or maybe for those in cold weather.”

However, Gifford continued, “I’m looking forward to normalcy again.”

“I’ve never been normal or had a normal life but my own normal,” she added, laughing.

RELATED: Kathie Lee Gifford Says She’s ‘Open’ to Dating Again but Admits She’s ‘Picky’

Gifford — who used to co-host the fourth hour of Today with Kotb — revealed one major thing she’s been “frustrated” about is that she isn’t on the air to “give comfort to people.”

“I haven’t been able to be a part of the healing,” she explained. “I remember when I left [Live With Regis and Kathie Lee] and then 9/11 happened, that was the only time I was really longing to still be on the air because I wanted to be a part of the healing and give comfort to people.”

Image zoom

“So I’m happy to be with you guys today,” she told Kotb and Hager.

RELATED: Today’s Savannah Guthrie Is Back to Working from Home: ‘I’m Sticking Close to the Family’

Gifford also shared that she’s been working on new musical projects as a way to bring comfort during this trying time.

The mother of two then revealed that she will broadcast three new oratorios for an Easter Sunday special titled The Way, which will air on the Christian radio station KLOVE at 10 a.m. ET.

“I feel like the Lord landed on my heart and this is a time where people need hope and healing,” she said of her music. “My prayer is that they will bless people. They will give them hope and healing and comfort, and that’s all we can hope for.”

According to data compiled by The New York Times, there have been more than 463,619 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 16,695 deaths in the United States, as of Friday.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.