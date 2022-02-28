"We need to all come together as one united world and stop this war," the Big Sky actress, whose family comes from Ukraine, tells PEOPLE

Katheryn Winnick Urges People to 'Speak Up and Speak Out' Against Russia's Attack on Ukraine

Katheryn Winnick is using her voice to speak out against Russia's attack on Ukraine — and she wants others to do the same.

The Big Sky actress, whose family comes from Ukraine, tells PEOPLE she hopes people across the globe will "come together and make their voices heard and unite" for the sake of the country's future.

At the moment, she believes "there is nothing more important" than speaking up and spreading the truth behind the crisis in Ukraine.

"If you're Ukrainian or not, I think everybody should speak out for the sake of humanity," Winnick explains. "The world deserves to be able to speak out and support Ukraine for the sake of having a peaceful nation."

Winnick, 44, was raised by Ukrainian parents in Toronto, where she attended Ukrainian school. At the time, she was not the biggest fan of going to class on Saturdays, but now she is "so grateful" for that time of her life.

"It gave me a sense of history and a sense of pride of being Ukrainian," Winnick tells PEOPLE, noting that her family is "very proud" of their heritage and continues to celebrate their roots.

Katheryn Winnick poses during a photocall for the film "Flag Day" at the 74th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on July 11, 2021. Credit: Christophe Simon/AFP via Getty

Though she is typically is "very private person," Winnick feels compelled to use her voice in support of her family's native country. She has used her platform on social media to discuss the conflict in Ukraine and encourages others to also make their voices heard.

"I have to speak out and will continue to speak out," she says. "And this is a fight not just for Ukraine, but all of Europe, all of democracy [and] all of humanity. We need to all come together as one united world and stop this war [and] stop the Russian aggression."

Russia began an invasion of Ukraine earlier this week, according to the Ukraine government, with forces moving from the north, east and south. The attack is still-evolving but explosions and airstrikes have been reported, with threats mounting against the capital, Kyiv, a city of 2.8 million people.

Numerous residents have been seen trying to flee. "We are facing a war and horror. What could be worse?" one 64-year-old woman living in Kyiv told the Associated Press.

Medics gather by a high-rise apartment block which was hit by recent shelling in Kyiv on February 26, 2022. - Ukrainian soldiers repulsed a Russian attack in the capital, the military said on February 26 after a defiant President Volodymyr Zelensky vowed his pro-Western country would not be bowed by Moscow. It started the third day since Russian leader Vladimir Putin unleashed a full-scale invasion that has killed dozens of people, forced more than 50,000 to flee Ukraine in just 48 hours and sparked fears of a wider conflict in Europe. Credit: Genya Savilov/AFP via Getty

Winnick says she was in touch with loved ones a few days ago before they sought shelter underground. She has not heard from them since.

"I'm hoping that it's still because they're underground and maybe they don't have a signal," she tells PEOPLE. "But I don't want to think the worst. I need to believe that they are okay."

Like many other Ukrainians, Russia's attack took Winnick's loved ones by surprise.

"No one really believed it was happening," she says. "I think that they didn't actually believe that this was going to happen and that they were going to be bombed. It was a surreal moment."

President Vladimir Putin's aggression toward Ukraine has been widely condemned by the international community, including with economic sanctions and NATO troops massing in the region. Putin insists Ukraine has historic ties to Russia and he is acting in the interest of so-called "peacekeeping."

"The prayers of the entire world are with the people of Ukraine tonight as they suffer an unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces," President Joe Biden said as the invasion appeared to begin in force this week.

Winnick tells PEOPLE she believes the world must "act faster" and "stop this war immediately."

Ukrainian Territorial Defense Forces, the military reserve of the Ukrainian Armes Forces, take part in a military exercise near Kiev on December 25, 2021. Credit: Sergei Supinsky/AFP via Getty

"This is doing lasting damage to Ukraine," she says, "and it's important to have everybody help and hopefully, we can be seen as part of the EU and we can … continue our independence and live in the free democracy that we strive for."

So far, Winnick is "very proud to see that people are standing up for what's right in Ukraine" — especially Russian celebrities, athletes and more — amid the ongoing conflict.

"It's not their choice," Winnick says regarding Russia's attacks. "I believe that no one wants this war. … So I think it's really important that everybody speak out, and I support them."

"I know that they are getting a different news there [in Russia] and the propaganda they're getting … they see this war in a different picture, just of what is controlled on their news channels," she continues. "So it's very important that we continue to get the information out there and really what's happening, that we are a peaceful country, we are an independent country and we just want to live in peace. They deserve that."

Katheryn Winnick Credit: Katheryn Winnick/Instagram

But Winnick has confidence in the strength of those protecting Ukraine as she continues to send "all [her] love and support."

"You've seen it now. They're fighting on the ground. They're taking up arms. … They're going to protect and defend their home. I know that.," she tells PEOPLE. "We're very Ukrainian proud and very strong."

She adds, "I just pray that this ends very quickly and we can start to rebuild our country."