Katherine Heigl Shares Hilarious Failed Attempts at Anniversary Photo with Husband Josh Kelley

The perfect Instagram shot can be hard to come by — just ask Katherine Heigl.

The actress and her husband Josh Kelley celebrated their 11-year wedding anniversary on Dec. 23 and Heigl, 40, took fans behind the scenes of their attempt to capture the special day with a slideshow of hilarious photo fails.

“Last night’s attempt to get @joshbkelley to pose for an anniversary pic with me,” she captioned the post. “Nothing makes him more uncomfortable than selfies, posing and smoldering. Nothing makes me laugh harder than trying to get him to do all three.”

“I think perhaps the most important and blessed part of our partnership is his sense of humor,” she continued. “There is no one who makes me laugh with the same kind of abandon as Josh. No one who can turn my anxiety, stress, fear or overwhelmed-ness into light and peals of laughter like he does. I imagine the sometimes complicated nature of my mind can frustrate or overwhelm him but he never lets on. I have never felt anything but unconditional support, love, safety and protection from this extraordinary man.”

“My only hope and prayer is that he feels nothing but the same from me. Except when he leaves his dirty socks on the kitchen table…or his bikes in the living room…or his beard hair in the sink…but other than that… I love you Josh, like I have never loved another,” she added. “Thank you for the Grace of your love in my life. You are my knight in shining guitar straps. You are the lightness in my soul. You are the love of my life. Here’s to decade after decade of laughing our as*#% off!”

Kelley, 38, also dedicated a heartfelt post to Heigl and their three kids, Joshua Bishop, 2, Adalaide Marie Hope, 6, and Naleigh Mi-Eun, 10.

“11 years ago this @katherineheigl said yes and I’m still not sure how I got her to do that !!!” he raved. “I couldn’t love this woman more — 3 children 6 dogs and 11 years later we’re still building this love from the ground up!!!”

In an exclusive interview PEOPLE in July, the actress — who met Kelley in 2005 when she appeared in a video for his song, “Only You” — opened up about how she’s adapted her perspective on parenting in recent years.

“The girls are really into iPads. It’s not good. I need to curtail it, though I have to say, so much of that use is reading,” said the Grey’s Anatomy alum, who joined Suits as a series regular this year. “They’re reading, they’re playing educational games. I don’t allow them to scroll through YouTube videos and stuff; I put some limits on that.”

“But [screen time is] not as mind-numbing as we all are afraid it is,” she emphasized before recounting a recent incident that put the situation in perspective. Her daughters and teenage niece Madison were sitting around the living room, engrossed in their devices.

“I was like, ‘None of us are connecting or communicating,’ ” she recalled thinking. “And then I went, ‘Oh, wait a minute — Naleigh and Madison are playing Words With Friends against each other, so essentially they’re playing Scrabble, just without the board on the table. Adalaide is coloring on her iPad, Josh is reading the news and I’m reading a book.”

“We’re all doing things that we would be doing to entertain ourselves, we’re just doing them differently than we did them 20 years ago,” she pointed out. “It’s okay. It’s not the end of civilization as we know it, I promise.”