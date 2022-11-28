Katherine Heigl Teases the 'Pretty Juicy' Reason for Rift Between Tully and Kate on 'Firefly Lane'

Katherine Heigl is spilling the tea on season 2 of Firefly Lane.

During an interview with the Today Show on Monday, the Emmy-winning actress discussed the reason for the rift between her character Tully Hart and Kate Mularkey played by Sarah Chalke.

The season 1 finale of the show, which centers around the friendship between Tully and Kate, ended with the lifelong friends at odds over a mysterious feud.

Teasing whether or not the audience will get to find out what happened with the cliffhanger in the upcoming season, which premieres on Friday, Heigl, 44, told the outlet, "Yes, you will learn."

"These first nine [episode] that are going to drop, you will discover what it is that has really fractured that relationship," she said. "It's pretty big, it's pretty juicy."

Season 1, which debuted as No. 1 on Netflix in early 2021, followed the friendship of Tully and Kate, two women in their 40s who grew up as neighbors and best friends. As they grew, their friendship evolved — Kate is a mother struggling with a rocky marriage and Tully is a famous talk show host.

Despite different lifestyles, Kate and Tully's friendship remained the rock in both of their lives — that is, until it imploded.

Through a whirlwind of flashbacks to their teen years (in which Tully is played by Alissa Skovbye and Kate is played by Roan Curtis) and glimpses into the future, season 1 revealed that Kate and Tully are no longer on speaking terms at the conclusion of the first 10 episodes. However, what happened to sever their friendship is still unknown.

Some viewers think the severed relationship could have to do with the reveal that Tully previously had an intimate moment with Johnny, Kate's estranged husband.

However, Chalke, 46, already debunked that theory. "So, this issue between Tully and Kate, we can't say much, but we can say that it's family-related," she previously said during a Zoom call with fans. "And it has nothing to do with Johnny."

No matter the reason, a dramatic funeral scene at the end of season 1 solidified the wall between Tully and Kate. "No one wants you here," Kate told her ex-friend.

"Don't you think you've punished me enough?" Tully answered, to which Kate said, "No."

Netflix already announced that season 2 of the series — which is based on the 2008 novel by Kristin Hannah — will be made up of 16 episodes and released in two parts. Part one of the final season will air on Friday. There's still no formal release date for part 2, beyond the reveal that it's coming in 2023.

Earlier this month, the streaming service also released the season 2 trailer of the show featuring a scene of Tully and Kate vowing to "always be there for each other."

Part 1 of Firefly Lane season 2 premieres on Netflix this Friday.