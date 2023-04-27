Katherine Heigl on Why Firefly Lane Clicked for Fans: 'It's Not Some Fairy Tale Version of Female Friendship'

"There is a lot of resentment under the surface. There is a lot of things that go unsaid. There is a lot of feeling," Heigl exclusively tells PEOPLE about the hit Netflix series

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.

People Editorial Guidelines
and
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 27, 2023 05:37 PM
Katherine Heigl on Why Firefly Lane Clicked for Fans: 'It's Not Some Fairy Tale Version of Female Friendship'
Photo: Diyah Pera/Netflix

Warning: This post contains spoilers about the series finale of Netflix's Firefly Lane.

Katherine Heigl is opening up about what made Firefly Lane work.

As fans take in the emotional series finale, the actress believes the show has resonated with viewers over the last two seasons because of the complex friendship between her character Tully Hart and Sarah Clarke's Kate Mularkey.

"It's not some fairy tale version of female friendship," says Heigl, 44. "There is a lot of resentment under the surface. There is a lot of things that go unsaid. There is a lot of feeling."

The hit Netflix drama series chronicled the various ups and downs in Tully and Kate's friendship through the '70s, '80s and mid-2000s. The first half of season 2 saw Kate and Tully grow apart after the latter got in a car accident with Kate's daughter Marah (Yael Yurman). Though they were able to make amends in the second half of season 2, it wasn't without a few obstacles — including Kate's diagnosis with an aggressive form of breast cancer.

"From Kate's perspective, she can't really speak her truth to Tully or be her strong self with Tully, that Tully takes over. And a lot of that feels, to me, very relatable and very honest in terms of our relationships with one another throughout this life," explains Heigl.

Katherine Heigl on Why Firefly Lane Clicked for Fans: 'It's Not Some Fairy Tale Version of Female Friendship'
Diyah Pera/Netflix

While Heigl emphasizes the clear loyalty and "connection between these two women," she also stresses that their friendship isn't perfect — which adds to its authenticity.

"Watching them love each other and struggle with each other, and then have all these fabulous memories and moments and time together, I think it speaks to all of us," she shares. "And that's what life is about, those relationships and those memories and those moments and how we deal with each other and how we continue to love each other despite disappointments and resentments and all of that."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Firefly Lane is available to stream in full on Netflix.

Related Articles
Katherine Heigl visits SiriusXM Studios
Katherine Heigl Looks Back on 'Joyful' Time on 'Firefly Lane' : 'I Really, Really Miss Tully and Kate'
Firefly Lane. (L to R) Sarah Chalke as Kate, Katherine Heigl as Tully in episode 216 of Firefly Lane
'Firefly Lane' Series Finale: How the Netflix Series Ends
Firefly Lane Season 2 Trailer
See Kate and Tully's Long-Awaited Reunion in 'Firefly Lane' Season 2, Part 2 Trailer: 'What Took You So Long?'
THE CROWN Season 6 First Look at Prince William & Kate Middleton
'The Crown' Releases First Photos of Kate Middleton and Prince William Ahead of Final Season
Katherine Heigl’s ArtWare
Katherine Heigl Says She 'Needed to Be Brave' When Launching Her Shopify Store Dedicated to Animal Welfare
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 02: Marin Hinkle and Rachel Brosnahan attend "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" FYC Screening at Steiner Studios on June 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images,)
'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' 's Marin Hinkle Jokes About TV Daughter Rachel Brosnahan Asking Her for Bagel Money
Firefly Lane. (L to R) Sarah Chalke as Kate, Katherine Heigl as Tully in episode 205 of Firefly Lane. Cr. Diyah Pera/Netflix © 2022
Katherine Heigl Teases the 'Pretty Juicy' Reason for Rift Between Tully and Kate on 'Firefly Lane'
FIREFLY LANE
What Did Tully Do to Kate on' Firefly Lane' ? Season 2 Finally Reveals the Answer
Kwame Appiah
'Love Is Blind' 's Kwame Shares Unseen Glimpses of Romance with Chelsea 'When the Big Cameras Weren't on Us'
Firefly Lane. (L to R) Sarah Chalke as Kate, Katherine Heigl as Tully in episode 205 of Firefly Lane. Cr. Diyah Pera/Netflix © 2022
Everything to Know About 'Firefly Lane' Season 2
KATHERINE HEIGL, SARAH CHALKE
'Firefly Lane' : How Does the Book End?
Firefly Lane. (L to R) Sarah Chalke as Kate, Katherine Heigl as Tully in episode 205 of Firefly Lane. Cr. Diyah Pera/Netflix © 2022
'Firefly Lane' Season 2 Trailer Shows Tully and Kate Vowing to 'Always Be There for Each Other'
Firefly Lane. (L to R) Sarah Chalke as Kate, Katherine Heigl as Tully in episode 205 of Firefly Lane. Cr. Diyah Pera/Netflix © 2022
'Firefly Lane' to End After Supersized 16-Episode Second Season
Katherine Heigl with her family
Katherine Heigl's 3 Kids: Everything to Know
Steven Yeun as Danny, Ali Wong as Amy in episode 107 of Beef
The Best Shows on Netflix to Stream Now
SUMMER HOUSE -- Season:7 -- Pictured: Lindsay Hubbard -- (Photo by: Sasha Israel/Bravo); SUMMER HOUSE -- Season:7 -- Pictured: Danielle Olivera -- (Photo by: Sasha Israel/Bravo)
'Summer House' : Danielle Ices Out Lindsay for a Week After Huge Fight and Digs That She's Living in Her 'Shadow'