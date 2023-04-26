Katherine Heigl Looks Back on 'Joyful' Time on 'Firefly Lane' : 'I Really, Really Miss Tully and Kate'

Katherine Heigl isn't ready to let go of Firefly Lane.

Ahead of the premiere of Netflix series' final installment on Thursday, the 44-year-old actress exclusively opened up to PEOPLE about saying goodbye to the series after wrapping filming nearly a year ago.

"It feels like a lifetime. And it feels like just yesterday," she said of wrapping the second and final season of the show. "It's just this odd feeling that I can't believe it's over."

Diyah Pera/Netflix

Heigl also recalled her bond with the "incredible" cast, which includes Sarah Chalke, Ali Skovbye, Roan Curtis, Ben Lawson, Beau Garrett, Yael Yurman, India de Beaufort, Greg Germann, Jolene Purdy, and Ignacio Serricchio.

"I think at any work environment, you never know if you're going to love your coworkers or hate them, or if you're going to get along or just be respectful and professional with each other," she said. "You don't know. And that's in any work environment."

"So mine is no different than anybody else's in that way," she continued. "Except that we're either pretending to love each other or hate each other, but off-camera, it could be completely the opposite."

Heigl, who spoke with PEOPLE to promote her Artware Shopify store, referred to the set of Firefly Lane as "magic."

She added: "Every one of the people, every actor, every crew member, it was an incredibly good, decent, fun and talented group. And it made the day so much easier, so much more joyful."

Courtesy of Netflix

In addition to working with her costars, Heigl also admitted she will miss bringing to life the story of the friendship between her character Tully Hart and Kate Mularkey (Chalke).

"I really, really miss Tully and Kate. I loved these characters from the book and then fell even obviously more deeply in love with them through this journey," she shared. "And it's hard to let them go."

"I feel like I've lost a friend or something in Tully," she added. "She's gone now. I never get to be her again."

Heigl added that bidding farewell to the series is "very, very bittersweet," adding, "I'm so grateful to have had the experience and I am a little heartbroken that it's over, but it comes to an end."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The second half of Firefly Lane season 2 premieres April 27 on Netflix.