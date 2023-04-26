Katherine Heigl Looks Back on 'Joyful' Time on 'Firefly Lane' : 'I Really, Really Miss Tully and Kate'

The final installment of Firefly Lane — starring Heigl and Sarah Chalke — premieres Thursday on Netflix

By
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger

Stephanie Wenger is a TV Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She joined the brand in 2021 as digital news writer, spanning across the site's verticals. She previously contributed to E! Online, HollywoodLife, Discover Los Angeles, Oscar.com and Hollywood.com. She appeared on air at AfterBuzz TV. She began her journalism career as an intern at Good Morning America and Access Hollywood. She graduated from Boston University with a Bachelor's in communications and received a Master's in journalism from the University of Southern California.

People Editorial Guidelines
and
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 26, 2023 07:30 PM
Katherine Heigl visits SiriusXM Studios
Katherine Heigl. Photo: Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

Katherine Heigl isn't ready to let go of Firefly Lane.

Ahead of the premiere of Netflix series' final installment on Thursday, the 44-year-old actress exclusively opened up to PEOPLE about saying goodbye to the series after wrapping filming nearly a year ago.

"It feels like a lifetime. And it feels like just yesterday," she said of wrapping the second and final season of the show. "It's just this odd feeling that I can't believe it's over."

Firefly Lane Season 2 Trailer
Diyah Pera/Netflix

Heigl also recalled her bond with the "incredible" cast, which includes Sarah Chalke, Ali Skovbye, Roan Curtis, Ben Lawson, Beau Garrett, Yael Yurman, India de Beaufort, Greg Germann, Jolene Purdy, and Ignacio Serricchio.

"I think at any work environment, you never know if you're going to love your coworkers or hate them, or if you're going to get along or just be respectful and professional with each other," she said. "You don't know. And that's in any work environment."

"So mine is no different than anybody else's in that way," she continued. "Except that we're either pretending to love each other or hate each other, but off-camera, it could be completely the opposite."

Heigl, who spoke with PEOPLE to promote her Artware Shopify store, referred to the set of Firefly Lane as "magic."

She added: "Every one of the people, every actor, every crew member, it was an incredibly good, decent, fun and talented group. And it made the day so much easier, so much more joyful."

Firefly Lane Season 2 Trailer
Courtesy of Netflix

In addition to working with her costars, Heigl also admitted she will miss bringing to life the story of the friendship between her character Tully Hart and Kate Mularkey (Chalke).

"I really, really miss Tully and Kate. I loved these characters from the book and then fell even obviously more deeply in love with them through this journey," she shared. "And it's hard to let them go."

"I feel like I've lost a friend or something in Tully," she added. "She's gone now. I never get to be her again."

Heigl added that bidding farewell to the series is "very, very bittersweet," adding, "I'm so grateful to have had the experience and I am a little heartbroken that it's over, but it comes to an end."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The second half of Firefly Lane season 2 premieres April 27 on Netflix.

Related Articles
James Marsden (L) and Ronald Gladden attend Amazon Freevee's "Jury Duty" Finale Celebration at Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville on April 25, 2023 in Universal City, California.
James Marsden and 'Jury Duty' 's Ronald Are Real Life Friends After Filming: 'He's a Purehearted Human'
Bill Hader, John Mulaney, Natasha Lyonne
John Mulaney Reveals — and Thanks! — Celebrity Friends Who Attended His 'Star-Studded' Intervention
The Witcher season 3 trailer
'The Witcher' Season 3 Teaser Trailer Previews the End of Henry Cavill's Journey as Geralt of Rivia
Derricos supertease
'Doubling Down with the Derricos' Season 4: Karen and Deon Seek the Truth About a Possible New Family Member
Cr. Nick Wall/Netflix © 2023. Black Mirror
'Black Mirror' Returns to Netflix This June with Its Most 'Unpredictable' Season Yet: See the Teaser
Kristen Shaq, Married at First Sight
'MAFS' : Kirsten Expresses Concerns About Her Marriage to Shaq — and Why She Might Say No on Decision Day
Love is Blind. (L to R) Paul, Micah in episode 403 of Love is Blind. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023
'Love Is Blind' 's Micah Sends Message to Paul, Shares Videos of Their Relationship After Filming: 'So Special'
Melissa Gorga, Teresa Giudice
'RHONJ' Sneak Peek: Teresa and Melissa Get Teary Reminiscing on When They 'Were a Happy, Beautiful Family'
Joshua Jackson Lizzy Caplan
Lizzy Caplan, Joshua Jackson Tease Different Ending for Bunny in 'Fatal Attraction' Reboot (Exclusive)
len goodman
Len Goodman Looked Back on His Most Memorable 'DWTS' Moments in Final PEOPLE Interview Before His Death
Piper Perabo photographed at Faraway Farms Alpacas in Yorktown Heights, NY, on 4/7/23.
See the Women of 'Yellowstone' and '1923' All Cleaned Up in PEOPLE's 2023 Beautiful Issue
Wells Adams (L) and Sarah Hyland at the People's Choice Awards held at Barker Hangar on December 6, 2022 in Santa Monica, California.
Sarah Hyland Jokes Husband Wells Adams Had to 'Adapt' to Her Love of Disney 'Very Quickly' (Exclusive)
Luke Ressert Rollout 5/1
Luke Russert Reveals 'Horrific' Moment He Learned of His Dad Tim Russert's Sudden Death (Exclusive)
Steven Yeun, David Choe, Ali Wong and Lee Sung Jin at the premiere of "Beef" party on March 30, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)
David Choe's 'Beef' Costars Steven Yeun and Ali Wong Call Rape Comments 'Hurtful and Extremely Disturbing'
Bachelorette Charity first look
See New Bachelorette Charity Lawson Head to Fiji to Find Love in Exclusive First Photos from Her Season
Bill Hader
Bill Hader on How His Real-Life Panic Attacks Informed His Performance in 'Barry'