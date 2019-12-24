Katherine Heigl and Josh Kelley Celebrate 12th Wedding Anniversary: 'Forever Blessed'

Katherine Heigl and Josh Kelley have an extra occasion to celebrate this holiday season.

On Monday, the actress celebrated 12 years of marriage to the singer/songwriter with a sweet post on Instagram. In the photos, Heigl, 41, cozied up to Kelley, 39, in front of their Christmas decorations and stockings.

“This man…this day…this marriage…I am damn grateful,” Heigl wrote. “That he found me. That I found him. That we have somehow miraculously bettered each other. Happy 12th anniversary love of my life. And thank you. For never wavering in your love, your loyalty. For being an endlessly blissful safe place to land. For raising a joy up in me that bursts forth in uninhibited raucous peals of laughter.”

“Holy s— do I love you!” she added. “Am still madly in love with you. Am forever blessed by your love for me. Nobody… @joshbkelley.”

Image zoom Katherine Heigl and Josh Kelley Katherine Heigl/Instagram

Heigl’s former Grey’s Anatomy costar Ellen Pompeo wished the couple a happy anniversary in the comments, as did Suits star Sarah Raffetty.

The couple got engaged in 2006 and wed the following year in Utah. They share three children: son Joshua Bishop, 3, and daughters Adalaide Marie Hope, 7, and Naleigh Mi-Eun, 11.

RELATED: Katherine Heigl Goes Brunette for New Netflix Series — and Jokes About Role Play for Her Husband

Last year for the couple’s anniversary, Heigl took her Instagram followers behind the scenes of their attempt to capture the special day with a slideshow of hilarious photo fails.

“Last night’s attempt to get @joshbkelley to pose for an anniversary pic with me,” she captioned the post. “Nothing makes him more uncomfortable than selfies, posing and smoldering. Nothing makes me laugh harder than trying to get him to do all three.”

“I think perhaps the most important and blessed part of our partnership is his sense of humor,” she continued. “There is no one who makes me laugh with the same kind of abandon as Josh. No one who can turn my anxiety, stress, fear or overwhelmed-ness into light and peals of laughter like he does. I imagine the sometimes complicated nature of my mind can frustrate or overwhelm him but he never lets on. I have never felt anything but unconditional support, love, safety and protection from this extraordinary man.”

Image zoom Katherine Heigl and Josh Kelley Katherine Heigl/Instagram

RELATED: Katherine Heigl Shares Hilarious Failed Attempts at Anniversary Photo with Husband Josh Kelley

“My only hope and prayer is that he feels nothing but the same from me. Except when he leaves his dirty socks on the kitchen table…or his bikes in the living room…or his beard hair in the sink…but other than that… I love you Josh, like I have never loved another,” she added. “Thank you for the Grace of your love in my life. You are my knight in shining guitar straps. You are the lightness in my soul. You are the love of my life. Here’s to decade after decade of laughing our as*#% off!”

Kelley also dedicated a heartfelt post that year to Heigl and their three kids.

“11 years ago this @katherineheigl said yes and I’m still not sure how I got her to do that !!!” he raved. “I couldn’t love this woman more — 3 children 6 dogs and 11 years later we’re still building this love from the ground up!!!”