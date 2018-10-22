Katherine Heigl has some fiery dance moves.

The Suits star, 39, spent a few days at her Utah home this past weekend with her husband Josh Kelley and their three kids, Joshua Bishop, 1½, Adalaide Marie Hope, 6, and Naleigh Mi-Eun, 9½. To celebrate, she and the musician, 38, danced to U2‘s “Where the Streets Have No Name” on the border of their outdoor fire pit.

Heigl posted two videos of the silly moments on Instagram, showing epic views of rolling mountains in the background and also a laughing Naleigh and Adalaide riding her bike.

The Grey’s Anatomy alum giggled hysterically as Kelley danced in his cowboy boots and hat, and when the roles reversed, a laughing Kelley warned his casually clothed wife, “Don’t catch your jammies on fire!”

“Back home with my kiddos and my man for a few days in Utah. Thought a #U2 fireside dance was in order. Just another Friday night at the Kelley Casa … #thoseheavenlydays are effortless every once in awhile,” she wrote on Instagram, adding, “#magicmikewatchout.”

Family time is important for the mother of three, but technology can make it hard to prioritize, the actress shared in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE back in July.

“The girls are really into iPads. It’s not good. I need to curtail it, though I have to say, so much of that use is reading,” she said. “They’re reading, they’re playing educational games. I don’t allow them to scroll through YouTube videos and stuff; I put some limits on that.”

Katherine Heigl and kids

“But [screen time’s] not as mind-numbing as we all are afraid it is,” she emphasized before recounting one recent incident that put the situation in perspective. Heigl’s daughters and teenage niece Madison were sitting around the living room, engrossed in their devices.

Katherine Heigl and kids

“I was like, ‘None of us are connecting or communicating,’” she recalled. “And then I went, ‘Oh, wait a minute — Naleigh and Madison are playing Words With Friends against each other, so essentially they’re playing Scrabble, just without the board on the table. Adalaide is coloring on her iPad, Josh is reading the news and I’m reading a book.”

She continued: “We’re all doing things that we would be doing to entertain ourselves, we’re just doing them differently than we did them 20 years ago,” the 27 Dresses star pointed out. “It’s okay. It’s not the end of civilization as we know it, I promise.”

Josh Kelley and son Joshua

Heigl added that she doesn’t allow devices at the dinner table (“because we do need to talk to one another, too, and make eye contact”), encourages trips to a local bookstore the family loves and requires the girls to charge their devices outside their rooms at night.