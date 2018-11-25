‘Damn Thrilled’ Katherine Heigl Celebrates 40th Birthday with Inspiring Message About Aging

Katherine Heigl couldn’t feel better about turning 40!

In honor of her milestone birthday, the Suits star revealed she was “pretty damn thrilled” about celebrating her 40th.

“Well…I am officially 40 years old,” the actress shared via Instagram on Sunday, posting a photo of herself posing with large silver balloons signifying her age.

“I know you’re going [to] think I’m full of it but the truth is…I’m pretty damn thrilled to be 40,” she remarked, adding that her mother “always” likes to remind her that getting older is better than the alternative. “Too true mother, too true!”

For Heigl, there’s been a significantly more powerful aspect of growing up: becoming a more confident version of herself.

“40 feels to me like a certain kind of freedom. Freedom from all the self doubt, insecurities, self loathing, uncertainties and anxieties of my 20’s and 30’s. Not to say I don’t still have those moments but I just feel like 40 makes me older and wiser. Steadier in my convictions. More certain of my strengths. More forgiving of my faults,” she wrote.

“I’ve spent the last five years of my 30’s doing the work to evolve my mind and spirit. To move my heart towards a more profound and loving expression of my best self. I’ve read, studied, explored and practiced ways to expand my understanding and the world around me,” the actress continued. “I’ve clarified my deepest desires and found that all I really crave is well being. For myself and those I love.”

Heigl went on to address the fact that she knows “there’s a certain stigma attached” to turning 40.

“I’ve had plenty well meaning acquaintances and even strangers tell me not to worry I still look great. Or soon you’ll be 50 and then you’ll really feel old Or youth is so fleeting isn’t it,” she wrote, adding that she feels like age is “all about your frame of mind.”

And this positive mindset is one she hopes to be able to continue embracing throughout the rest of her life.

“I’ve made up my mind not to let a number determine how I feel about the way I look. Or what my value as a woman in society is. I’ve decided I will let the number and every one after it determine the strides I make, the enlightenment I seek, the compassion I show, the beauty I radiate from within that grows and expands with life experience,” she wrote.

“I’m a stronger, better, more grounded and courageous woman today and I will do my best to continue to grow so I can say the same thing at 50, 60, 70 and beyond,” she continued. “It doesn’t hurt that I am surrounded by so many inspiring people who love me and support me through this life. Without them…well I’d still be floundering around in uncertainty.”

Concluding the post, she wrote, “Ok, I’m done pontificating now,” before adding, “#thoseheavenlydays are making every year of your life matter as best as you can.”

In addition to sharing a silly photo of herself, the Grey’s Anatomy alum shared her meditation on aging alongside photos of her candlelit home, as well as some festive looking treats and an impressive meat, fruit and cheese-filled spread.

Heigl’s husband Josh Kelley, 38, also celebrated her big day, sharing a photo of the couple cuddling up together in front of the balloons.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my sweet lil partner in crime @katherineheigl !! We had so much fun last night and now my brain hurts,” he wrote on Sunday.

The father of three went on to share another photo from their Saturday morning breakfast, pointing out that the actress treated herself to an extra-buttery waffle.

“The second picture is the homemade Belgian waffle she asked me to make her for breakfast- no joke that’s how much butter she put on the top,” he added.

Heigl and her husband share three kids, Joshua Bishop, 1½, Adalaide Marie Hope, 6, and Naleigh Mi-Eun, 9½ — and the star makes spending time together as a family a priority.

Although the actress told PEOPLE in July that she does limit her children’s screen time, she doesn’t believe that technology is “as mind-numbing as we all are afraid it is.”

“We’re all doing things that we would be doing to entertain ourselves, we’re just doing them differently than we did them 20 years ago,” the 27 Dresses star pointed out. “It’s okay. It’s not the end of civilization as we know it, I promise.”