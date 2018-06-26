Katherine Heigl is apologizing after she took “disrespectful” photos in a cemetery while visiting the graves of her late loved ones.

Over the weekend, Heigl, 39, visited the graves of some family members while visiting Buffalo, New York. During her time at the cemetery, Heigl also posed next to other gravestones and monuments and shared the images on Instagram, according to Huffington Post, which she posted with comedic captions.

On Sunday, the Suits actress apologized for taking the photos, which have since been deleted, in two Instagram videos.

“Hey everybody, so I’m in the car driving home from my family time in Buffalo and I noticed on my Instagram page that the post I posted earlier was getting a lot of reaction and I realized you guys are right and that was not appropriate and was disrespectful and I’ve taken it down,” Heigl began.

“But somebody commented and … was kind of just saying they didn’t think it was an appropriate thing to do, but that I was probably trying to make a hard moment lighthearted and that’s exactly what I was doing,” she continued.

Said Heigl, “It’s kind of a heavy thing to go and visit my loved ones’ graves and I decided to try to find some moments of levity and humor and didn’t realize how inappropriate I was being. So I deeply apologize and I thank you guys for understanding that sometimes I don’t think things through clearly enough. And I am grateful for your input and for kind of giving me a head’s up when I’m maybe going too far. And thank you for forgiving me.”

The actress concluded: “Next time I will be more thoughtful about other people’s feelings and not just my own. Anyway, I hope you’re all having a wonderful Sunday and again, thank you for kind of stepping up and saying something and bringing something to my awareness that needed to be brought.”

Heigl’s husband, Josh Kelley, also shared footage from their time at the cemetery, including a video of himself walking with his arm wrapped around an imaginary “old friend.”

“Visiting our loved ones today and I ran into an old friend 🤭- @katherineheigl caught this intimate moment 😬” he captioned the first video.

“Here’s the one with sound !! @katherineheigl audio is a must,” he captioned the second video, in which Heigl can be heard laughing as her husband walks among the graves.

The Grey’s Anatomy alum has recently been spending some quality time with her family in New York.

Last month, she traveled to Buffalo — the city is two hours outside of Toronto, where she has been filming season 8 of USA Network’s Suits — with her family, including son Joshua Bishop, 18 months, and daughters Adalaide Marie Hope, 6, and Naleigh Mi-Eun, 9½.

Alongside a photo of herself and her kids dressed to the nines, Heigl revealed the details of their weekend itinerary.

“Saturday: 1. Wake up no later than 7am to watch the royal wedding with mimosas, bloody Mary’s and scones with clotted cream cause that’s what the English eat!” she wrote.

“2. Nap at noon,” added Heigl, 39. “3. Dress up in our fancy attire for dinner at the Country Club of Buffalo where we pretend we’re attending the royal reception!”