Katharine McPhee Was a Clue on Jeopardy! — But She Admits 'I Wouldn't Have Even Gotten This'

The three contestants on Jeopardy! weren't the only people stumped by a recent question about Katharine McPhee.

On Thursday night, McPhee, 37, shared a clip from the most recent episode of the game show, where she was referenced in a question in the "Before and After TV, 2000" category.

In the video, Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider is seen contemplating the tricky question, which read, "Spooky HBO show with references to H.P.'s Works, with Katharine McPhee along as the singing nanny."

With blank expressions on their faces, all three contestants stood quietly until host Ken Jennings revealed the answer to be Lovecraft Country Comfort.

Though McPhee's name was in the clue, the Country Comfort actress admitted on Instagram that the answer didn't come easily to anyone — including her!

"I wouldn't have even gotten this 🤣" she wrote on Instagram alongside the Jeopardy! segment.

McPhee also shared the clip on her Instagram Story, captioning it: "Definitely would have missed this one."

After posting the clip on Instagram, McPhee's followers agreed that the question was tough.

"I was stumped," wrote one follower. Another responded: "It's ok Kat, neither would I."

The conversation also brought up thoughts about McPhee's role in the television series, Country Comfort, which aired one season on Netflix in 2021. (The show was squashed by Netflix in July.)

Some fans begged for a second season of the show, while others applauded McPhee's performance in the first season. "Ok but need a Country Comfort, Season 2," wrote one Instagram user.

"You were brilliant in that show! Someone PLEASE bring back Country Comfort!! We need more shoes like this! Real talent and nice stories and rooting for everyone to succeed!" added someone else.

Thursday's Jeopardy! question was part of Schneider's historic run on the game show, which has seen her hold the longest winning streak by any female player on the series.

As of Friday afternoon, she has currently won 37 games in a row and $1,253,200 in total winnings, making her the fourth-highest earner in the show's history, according to Jeopardy!'s website. She's only one win and $265,401 away from dethroning runner-up Matt Amodio's 38-game streak and $1,518,601 total earnings.