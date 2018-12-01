Katharine McPhee Says She Wants to Play Sophia Bush After Being Accidentally Mistaken for Her

It seems Katharine McPhee doesn’t mind being mixed up with Sophia Bush — in fact, she takes pride in it!

On Friday, the singer, 34, posted a hilarious video to her Instagram from a red carpet event years ago, where she was accidentally mistaken for the One Tree Hill actress. In the clip, a reporter calls over McPhee for an interview but refers to her as “Sophia” — which it seems McPhee does not initially hear — and then proceeds to say, “You’re in One Tree Hill.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

McPhee was understandably confused at the time, but years later, decided to capitalize on the error. “if there’s ever a @sophiabush biography, y’all know who to call…” she jokingly captioned the video.

In response, Bush, 36, expressed her amusement and admitted to feeling disappointed that the mix-up was not interchangeable, as first captured by the Instagram account @commentsbycelebs.

“I legitimately cannot stop laughing,” she wrote. “Also, not fair that it doesn’t go the other way! No one’s ever heard me singing and said “oh you sound just like Katharine McPhee” dammit!!”

Comments on Katharine McPhee's Instagram Instagram

Shortly after Bush’s funny comment, McPhee responded back to the OTH alum a joke of her own and referenced Bush’s character on the show, Brooke Davis.

“well then, if they ever make a one tree hill the musical, skip the casting process and reach out to my agent,” McPhee wrote. “i’d be HONORED to play Brooke.”

Katharine McPhee's comment back to Sophia Bush Instagram

Bush was not the only person to poke fun at the situation. Erin Foster, who is the daughter of McPhee’s fiancé David Foster, also commented with a sarcastic response. “Im in awe of your talent, you can be so many people,” Erin, 36, wrote.

RELATED: Katharine McPhee Jokes She’s Going to Ship David Foster’s Daughters ‘Off to Switzerland’

McPhee often jokes around on social media with Erin, especially when it comes to her relationship with her fiancé, 68.

Over the summer, the Waitress star shared a photo from her Canadian vacation with Foster which caught the eye of Erin, who commented, “CHIC.”

Katharine McPhee and David Foster Rob Latour/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Katharine McPhee (left), Erin Foster (center) and Sara Foster Cindy Ord/Getty

After a fan responded to Erin, captured by @commentsbycelebs, asking if it’s “awkward” to have a future step-mom who is younger than she is, the Barely Famous star replied, “I’ve started saying I’m 31, so now she’s 3 years older than me. I’m a problem solver.”

McPhee hilariously chimed in, writing, “@erinfoster stop blowing my age cover! the day we say I do, I’m shipping you and your sister off to Switzerland,” in reference to Erin’s 37-year-old sister Sara.

RELATED VIDEO: David Foster’s Daughter Calls Katharine McPhee ‘Amazing’ After Pair Spotted Walking Arm-in-Arm

“Omg you’re gonna parent trap us!!! I knew it,” Erin replied.

And just a few days earlier, the American Idol alum posted a photo from Stuart Island, British Columbia, writing, “Country album drops this week.”

Moments later Erin, who seemed to feel a little left out, commented, “FEELS LIKE I COULD HAVE BEEN INVITED ON THIS BEAUTIFUL TRIP.”

Instead of extending the invitation, McPhee humorously chided: “@erinfoster mommy and daddy need alone time.”