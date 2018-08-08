Smash-ing Reunion! Katharine McPhee and Megan Hilty Together Again at Broadway's Waitress

Katharine McPhee and Megan Hilty had a Smash-ing reunion!

The pair, who starred together on NBC’s Smash, was together again at Tuesday’s showing of Waitress at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre in New York City. Their latest get-together comes three months after they were backstage together at Waitress when McPhee, 34, kicked off her Broadway debut in the Sara Bareilles-created musical.

“Nothing but smiles with this bombshell. @meganhilty,” the fiancée of David Foster captioned the duo’s selfies on Instagram as Hilty, 37, also posted one of the same photos, writing, “We don’t have any fun together. #iheartkatharinemcphee.”

While on Twitter, McPhee had fans reeling over possibilities of a season 3 Smash reboot when she shared the photos with the caption: “@netflix, you up?”

“@katharinemcphee @meganhilty ‘Ladies and gentlemen, please welcome Ivy and Ivy performing ‘Nowadays” <3,” Netflix replied.

Netflix did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

While many fans and followers speculated its return after NBC canceled the series in 2013, McPhee may have been referencing how Smash has found new life on Netflix.

“It’s more popular now than when it was on the air,” Craig Zaden, executive producer, previously told the Los Angeles Times about Smash‘s second wave of fans thanks to the streaming service.

On Smash — which premiered in 2012 and ran for two seasons — McPhee and Hilty’s characters were far less lovey-dovey as dueling divas hoping to land the lead role in a fictional Marilyn Monroe musical, titled Bombshell. The singers duetted on some of the show’s most memorable songs, like the iconic “Let Me Be Your Star” and the show’s title tune “Smash.”

In March, NBC Entertainment chairman Robert Greenblatt teased a return of Smash.

“You may not have seen the last of Smash yet. I think the next incarnation will be on stage,” he told Variety’s Stagecraft podcast. “We’ve been thinking about different ways to think about a stage musical based on Bombshell or Smash. That’s all I’ll say. There’s an incarnation which could sort of combine both.”

Waitress star McPhee, who plays pregnant pie-maker Jenna Hunterson setting out to enter a pie contest in hopes of using the prize money to escape her unhappy marriage, ends her Broadway run on Aug. 19.

