Katey Sagal's Husband Kurt Sutter Jokes That She's Auditioning for DWTS After Being Hit by Car

Katey Sagal is recovering after she was hit by a car in Los Angeles on Thursday.

The Golden Globe winner, 67, is even dusting off her dancing shoes, according to husband Kurt Sutter, who posted a health update Friday on his wife's behalf.

"She's the only one bringing in money right now…" Sutter, 61, jokingly wrote on Instagram, posting a screenshot of an article about her accident. "So I'll be picking her up from the hospital later, taking her to that Dancing With the Stars audition. #fingerscrossed."

Sagal was hospitalized on Thursday, after she was struck while crossing a street in L.A. at 11:40 a.m., when a Tesla driver who seemingly didn't see her made a left turn and clipped her. "She is going to be fine, and able to go home today," a source told PEOPLE.

The driver stopped to help Sagal before she was transported by ambulance to a local hospital and treated for her injuries, according to TMZ. The outlet reported that law enforcement did not issue any citations or make any arrests, and there were no drugs or alcohol involved. The incident reportedly remains under investigation.

The Married... with Children star tied the knot with writer/producer Sutter in 2004, and they share daughter Esmé Louise, 14. She also shares daughter Sarah, 27, and son Jackson, 25, with ex-husband Jack White (no relation to the White Stripes frontman), to whom she was married from 1993 to 2000.