The Sons of Anarchy alum was transported to a hospital after being struck by a car while crossing a street on Thursday

Katey Sagal Is 'Going to Be Fine' After Being Hit by Car in L.A.: Source

Katey Sagal in on the mend after being struck by a car while crossing a street in Los Angeles on Thursday, PEOPLE confirms.

"She is going to be fine, and able to go home today," a source tells PEOPLE of the Sons of Anarchy alum, 67.

According to TMZ, which first reported the news, the incident occurred at 11:40 a.m., when a Tesla making a left turn seemingly didn't see Sagal and clipped her.

The driver stopped to help Sagal, per TMZ, and she was transported by ambulance to a local hospital and treated for her injuries.

The outlet reports that law enforcement issued no citations and no arrests were made, and that there were also no drugs or alcohol involved.

The incident reportedly remains under investigation. A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department had no information when reached by PEOPLE on Friday. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Sagal first rose to fame playing Peg Bundy on the hit '80s sitcom Married... with Children, which aired for 11 seasons from 1987 to 1997 and followed the life of a suburban Chicago family, including Al Bundy (Ed O'Neill), his wife Peggy (Sagal), their daughter Kelly (Christina Applegate) and son Bud (David Faustino).

She went on to play Gemma Teller on FX's Sons of Anarchy from 2008-2014 and currently stars in ABC's The Conners opposite John Goodman.