"The abrupt announcement that there would be no season 2 based on the response from four airings came as a shock and a heartbreak," Katey Sagal said

Katey Sagal and Fans Protest Rebel's Cancellation by ABC: 'Fight for What You Want'

Katey Sagal is standing her ground.

On Monday, the 67-year-old actress shared an impassioned message on social media after ABC announced that it would be canceling her new series, Rebel, before it finished its first season.

Sagal, who plays Annie "Rebel" Bello on the television drama, began her message — addressed to "all the rebellious Rebel followers" — writing, "I am so touched by your support for our show."

"As a cast and great crew and the amazingly talented [executive producer Krista Vernoff] have just begun to gel and find our footing, the plug has been pulled, and I feel you and hear your disappointment. I wholeheartedly stand with you," she continued. "The abrupt announcement that there would be no season 2 based on the response from four airings came as a shock and a heartbreak."

"Things take time to catch on. Rebel tells the story of a woman who speaks up for what is right, the show has heart and purpose, funny and tears, and we, the cast, are all scratching our heads at the reversal of support from ABC," Sagal added. "As Rebel would say, fight for what you want, make people listen, and in this case, if our show can find another, more suitable place to land, we will do the happy dance."

Continuing her message, Sagal then said that should the series not find a new home, "we gave it our all and made our voices heard, which is the message behind Rebel! Always Speak Up!!"

The actress also shared a link to a fan petition, calling for the show to be saved. As of Wednesday morning, it had more than 30,000 signatures.

ABC did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Sagal's comments were later echoed by both Vernoff and Erin Brockovich in their own respective social media statements. Brockovich, 60, serves as an inspiration for Sagal's character in the series.

"#Rebelabc Fans -- The show has not been renewed but it has NOT been canceled - FIVE amazing episodes to go. Stick with us it's worth it. Tell 10 friends. Can't stop, won't stop!!" Brockovich tweeted as Vernoff added, "What Erin said!"

In the comments section of Sagal's post, fans reacted to the news of the show's abrupt cancellation with messages of their own.

"Abc made a huge mistake!! 😢," one fan wrote as another said, "I LOVE this show! I'm so upset they never even gave you a real chance!"

"I truly hope Rebel will get picked up by another network or streaming service soon!" added another fan. "The show and the storytelling is absolutely amazing and so is the cast. We've got your back, always. 💛✨🤝."

While chatting with Entertainment Tonight back in March, Sagal opened up about why she accepted the role, saying at the time it was "too good to pass up."