Kate Winslet Says 'There Have Been Conversations' About Possible Mare of Easttown Season 2

Kate Winslet could be heading back to Easttown.

After taking home an Emmy Award for her role in Mare of Easttown on Sunday night, Winslet, 45, teased the possibility of the hit HBOMax limited series returning for a second season.

"I honestly don't have a clear answer," Winslet told E! News. "I mean, there have been conversations about it, of course, because the success of the show really did surprise us all. And then somehow, it became this cultural moment, this zeitgeist moment, that captured people's attention in a really remarkable way."

While nothing is set in stone, Winslet said she has already thought about what could be next for her character, detective Mare Sheehan.

"But I think until scripts are in place that we can really respond to and know what a full story of a season two might be," she said. "And also, where Mare goes."

Winslet also acknowledged the challenge it would be to "match" what they did in season one, saying that the Mare team would want to "at least provide something that is as captivating and entertaining."

"So, honestly we'll see," she concluded. "I truly don't know what's going to happen."

Created by Brad Ingelsby, the HBO crime drama followed detective Mare Sheehan as she investigates a teenage mother's murder while also attempting to prevent her own life from crumbling.

Kate Winslet Mare of Easttown Credit: Sarah Shatz/HBO

Winslet — who has received four Emmy nominations and earned her second win Sunday — got a standing ovation as she took the stage.

"I just want to acknowledge my fellow nominees. In this decade, that has to be about women having each other's backs. I support you. I salute you. I'm proud of all of you," she said. "Mare of Easttown it seemed to — I don't know — it was this cultural moment and it brought people together and gave them something to talk about other than a global pandemic and I want to thank everyone for watching our show."

Giving a special shoutout to Inglesby, Winslet said: "This is you, this is all you. You created a middle-aged, imperfect flawed mother and you made us all feel validated."

Winslet additionally sent love to her three children, calling them "the greatest people in the world." She also expressed gratitude to her husband Edward Abel Smith, who she will "get to hold hands with for the rest of my life."