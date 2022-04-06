Kate Walsh confirmed she will be returning for an episode of Grey's Anatomy on May 5

Kate Walsh Will Return to Grey's Anatomy — See Ellen Pompeo and Patrick Dempsey's Reactions

Kate Walsh is making her way back to Grey Sloan Memorial for another guest appearance on Grey's Anatomy.

On Wednesday, the actress, 54, shared the exciting news on social media.

Posting a video that shows her transforming from regular clothes to her iconic Grey's look, the actress wrote: "I'm back in uniform and that can only mean one thing… #GreysAnatomy 😏🩺 Thursday, May 5th! 💋 @GreysABC #Addison."

Fans (and stars!) were quick to comment on the news.

Ellen Pompeo commented with several emojis, writing, "🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️." While Patrick Dempsey followed with a "🔥" emoji.

Walsh first joined the long-running medical drama in the season 1 finale as Derek Shepherd (Dempsey)'s estranged wife, Dr. Addison Montgomery. She stayed on as the neonatal surgeon for several seasons before leading the spinoff series Private Practice, which aired from 2007 to 2013.

In September, Walsh announced her season 18 appearance in a video message on the Grey's Anatomy Twitter page. She was a guest star for two episodes.

"Well, well, well, would you look who it is. That's right, my loves, Dr. Addison Montgomery is coming back to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, and I'm so excited to be home again joining Shonda, Ellen and the rest of the incredible cast," Walsh said at the time, referring to series creator Shonda Rhimes and Pompeo.

In October, during a panel, Walsh told PEOPLE and other reporters that reuniting with her former costars on set was both "intense" and "very emotional."

"All the feels," she said. "It was really beautiful. We reunited at the COVID test tent, and hugged each other with our masks on, and then went to go act with our masks on."

"It was just very emotional," she continued. "Like going back to your hometown and your family and your first best job ever all at once. It was a lot, it was great."

Walsh said seeing Pompeo, Chandra Wilson and James Pickens Jr. — the only original Grey's stars that have remained on for all 18 seasons of the series — was particularly "meaningful and powerful."

"I just love them so much," she said, adding that it was also special to reunite onscreen with Caterina Scorsone, who starred in Private Practice with her.

While there's little information as to what fans can expect from Dr. Addison Montgomery's return on May 5, the anticipation is high!