The actress, who stars in the new film Sometime Other Than Now, also tells PEOPLE if fans can expect to see her in season 2 of Emily in Paris

Kate Walsh Says She Would 'Absolutely' Return to Grey's Anatomy: 'It Changed My Life'

Kate Walsh is game to make a long-awaited return to Grey's Anatomy.

The actress, who stars in the new film Sometime Other Than Now, tells PEOPLE that she would "absolutely" reprise her role as Dr. Addison Montgomery on the hit ABC series, which has recently brought back former stars Patrick Dempsey and T.R. Knight for cameos in season 17's COVID-19 storyline.

"If they could get it done, I'd be happy to come back," says Walsh, 53. "Maybe I'll Zoom in. Dr. Addison could Zoom in."

Walsh first appeared on Grey's Anatomy in 2005 for the season 1 finale as a neonatal surgeon and estranged wife of Dr. Derek Shepherd (Dempsey), who had begun a relationship with Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo). After sticking around on the show for the next two seasons, Walsh continued playing Addison in the spin-off Private Practice, which ran on ABC from 2007 to 2013.

During the spinoff's six-season run, Walsh returned for several episodes of Grey's Anatomy for eventful crossovers between the sister medical shows.

And with Grey's Anatomy still going strong, Walsh says she's not surprised that the show has achieved huge success. — in fact, she knew it from the start.

"Sometimes I do feel like I get a little witchy about things," says Walsh. "I was like, 'This is a great show.' Even before it even had an airtime. I was just on as a guest, I was like, 'This is a great show. I think it's going to be really good.' And here we are. Here they are."

"Seven years later," she adds. "It definitely changed my life."

Aside from Grey's Anatomy, Walsh has her fingers crossed on returning to another hit show: Emily in Paris, which was renewed for a second season by Netflix.

"I hope so," Walsh tells PEOPLE of reprising her role as Madeline Wheeler, the boss of Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) in the Golden Globe-nominated series. "We've talked about it. We'll see. I think so. Maybe, but I'm not certain."

"I loved it. It was so much fun," she says of her time on the show. "I love the show. It just was a delight from tip to tail in my little tiny bit in it, so it would be great to go back."

In her new movie Sometime Other Than Now, Walsh plays a motel manager named Kate who falls for Sam (Donal Logue), a lost soul who becomes stranded in a small New England town after a motorcycle accident.

"What drew me to the script was, it was a character piece in a story," she tells PEOPLE of the film. "A sweet story, and a very realistic story about people that are all flawed and broken and fallible and trying their best and dealing with very real obstacles in life, and only obstacles and situations that can happen when you've lived a little bit of life."

"I think it's such a great time that it's coming out now," adds Walsh. "Everyone kind of can identify in some way with some time other than now. And I feel like it's just a really beautiful little piece that people are just going to love."