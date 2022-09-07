'Grey's Anatomy' Welcomes Back Kate Walsh in Recurring Role for Season 19: 'You Asked, We Listened!'

Dr. Addison Montgomery is officially coming back to Grey's Anatomy!

By
Published on September 7, 2022 03:56 PM
kate walsh
Kate Walsh. Photo: Scott Garfield/Disney

The doctor is in!

Kate Walsh is officially returning to Grey's Anatomy for season 19.

On Wednesday, Variety confirmed that Walsh, who plays Dr. Addison Montgomery, will return as a recurring character on the medical drama's upcoming season.

The actress later celebrated the news by posting a video on her Instagram, showing her answering a fan's question about whether or not she would return to the series.

"Does this answer ur question? 😏 Season 19 Baby. Here We Go. 🩺💃 #GreysAnatomy #AddisonMontgomery" she captioned the clip, which featured her winking as she stood inside her trailer on set.

The official Grey's Instagram page also shared the news, writing beside a photo of Walsh, "You asked, we listened! The iconic and legendary @katewalsh will be returning to this season of #GreysAnatomy 🤩"

Walsh, 54, first stepped into the shoes of Addison Montgomery when Grey's Anatomy began in 2005, playing the estranged wife of character Dr. Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsy).

She then departed the series in season 3 and began starring on the first Grey's spinoff, Private Practice, which aired on ABC from 2007 to 2013.

Though she hasn't been a constant character on the show in recent years, Walsh did make an appearance in season 18 — specifically for a few episodes that revolved around a transplant surgery and the aftermath.

GREY'S ANATOMY, Ellen Pompeo, Kate Walsh, 'Oh, The Guilt', (Season 3, airing Oct. 19 2006)
Richard Cartwright/ABC/Courtesy Everett Collection

In a 2021 interview with Variety, Walsh said fans of Montgomery were part of the reason she rejoined the show. "It felt just beautiful and I was so pleased," she said. "For years and years, there wasn't an interview that I've ever done where someone hasn't said, 'So fans are wondering, will you ever go back to Grey's?' And so, I did."

"I was very satisfied and delighted by it. And, honestly, that's always been [the thought]: you do this for the fans," she continued. "One of the great experiences of having been on Grey's way back in the day, when it first began, was this crazy meaning of it being critically acclaimed and being a delight to do as an actor, [while] having mass appeal and having fans just love it."

Walsh told PEOPLE and other reporters around the time of her season 18 appearance that reuniting with her former costars on set was both "intense" and "very emotional."

"All the feels," she said. "It was really beautiful. We reunited at the COVID test tent, and hugged each other with our masks on, and then went to go act with our masks on."

"It was just very emotional," she continued. "Like going back to your hometown and your family and your first best job ever all at once. It was a lot, it was great."

RELATED VIDEO: Grey's Anatomy: Kate Walsh Arrives at Grey Sloan in Season 18 Episode Preview

Walsh's arrival comes as lead Ellen Pompeo takes a step back from the role of Meredith Grey.

Pompeo, who has been the lead on Grey's since its premiere in 2005, is going to be less of a staple during season 19. The actress will only appear in eight episodes of the upcoming season, Deadline reported in August.

Off Grey's, Pompeo will be working on the Hulu series Orphan — inspired by the 2009 film of the same name.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Season 19 of Grey's Anatomy premieres Oct. 6 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

Related Articles
Niko Tero, Adelaide Kane, Midori Francis, James Pickens Jr., Alexis Floyd
'Grey's Anatomy' : Meet Grey Sloan's Newest Residents, Described as 'Diamonds in the Rough'
Harry Shum Jr. on the red carpet for "Broadcast Signal Intrusion" during the 57th Chicago International Film Festival at the AMC River East Theater on October 14, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images); Ellen Pompeo attends the "Grey's Anatomy" Wrap Celebration at Dream Hollywood on May 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Harry Shum Jr. on Joining 'Grey's Anatomy' and His Warm Welcome from Ellen Pompeo: 'It Was Iconic'
https://www.instagram.com/p/ChGPjZ4PMn-/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=baee3a20-03c5-4d55-be58-1a2402f8b2cd hed: A Grey's Anatomy OG Gives a 'Warm Welcome' to New Docs on Set — See Them in Their Scrubs!
OG Star of 'Grey's Anatomy' Gives a 'Warm Welcome' to New Costars — See Them in Their Scrubs on Set!
GREY’S ANATOMY - “Should I Stay or Should I Go” – Bailey faces an unhappy Catherine who is facing audits for several of her Foundation hospitals. Meanwhile, Addison is back at Grey Sloan; tensions rise between Meredith and Richard, and Owen returns to work on a new episode of “Grey’s Anatomy,” THURSDAY, MAY 5 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Liliane Lathan) ELLEN POMPEO
Everything to Know About 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 19
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 13: Kevin McKidd attends the Red Carpet of the 2nd Annual HCA TV Awards - Broadcast & Cable at The Beverly Hilton on August 13, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage)
Kevin McKidd Says 'Grey's Anatomy' Is 'Going Back to the Beginning' with New Characters
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 13: Kevin McKidd attends the Red Carpet of the 2nd Annual HCA TV Awards - Broadcast & Cable at The Beverly Hilton on August 13, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage)
Ellen Pompeo Scaling Back 'Grey's Anatomy' Role 'Shows Her Love for the Show,' Says Costar Kevin McKidd
Actors Ellen Pompeo and Jesse Williams arrive at the 2013 People's Choice Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on January 9, 2013 in Los Angeles, California.
Jesse Williams Defends Ellen Pompeo's Limited Upcoming Role on 'Grey's' : 'It's Well Earned'
Ellen Pompeo
Ellen Pompeo to Appear in Only 8 Eps of 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 19 as She Signs On for New Hulu Series
The 24th Annual Critics' Choice Awards - Arrivals
'Glee' Alum Harry Shum Jr. Joins Season 19 of 'Grey's Anatomy'
kate walsh
Kate Walsh Will Return to 'Grey's Anatomy' — See Ellen Pompeo and Patrick Dempsey's Reactions
kate walsh, elle pompeo
Kate Walsh Says Reuniting with 'Grey's Anatomy' Costars Was 'Intense' and 'Beautiful'
kate walsh
Kate Walsh Returns to 'Grey's Anatomy' : A Look Back at Addison Montgomery's Complicated Past
Ellen Pompeo and Kate Walsh
Ellen Pompeo Says Her Reunion with Kate Walsh on 'Grey's Anatomy' Will Be 'Very Emotional'
greys anatomy
See the First Look at Kate Walsh's Return to 'Grey's Anatomy' as Dr. Addison Montgomery
KIM RAVER
Kim Raver Hints Her Return to 'Grey's Anatomy' for Season 19: 'There Are Still Stories to Be Told'
GREYS ANATOMY - Sorry Doesnt Always Make It Right The Grey Sloan doctors are stuck in the middle of a fight between a newlywed couple who are injured in a car accident and brought to the hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, Jacksons generosity with COVID-positive patients goes a bit too far, and Hayes works to rebuild Maggies confidence and convince her to perform an extremely risky heart surgery when Greys Anatomy airs THURSDAY, APRIL 8 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (Raymond Liu via Getty Images) KEVIN MCKIDD, CHANDRA WILSON, CAMILLA LUDDINGTON
'Grey's Anatomy' Stars Consider the Show's End: 'It's Bigger Than All of Us at This Point'