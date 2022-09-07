'Grey's Anatomy' Welcomes Back Kate Walsh in Recurring Role for Season 19: 'You Asked, We Listened!'

The doctor is in!

Kate Walsh is officially returning to Grey's Anatomy for season 19.

On Wednesday, Variety confirmed that Walsh, who plays Dr. Addison Montgomery, will return as a recurring character on the medical drama's upcoming season.

The actress later celebrated the news by posting a video on her Instagram, showing her answering a fan's question about whether or not she would return to the series.

"Does this answer ur question? 😏 Season 19 Baby. Here We Go. 🩺💃 #GreysAnatomy #AddisonMontgomery" she captioned the clip, which featured her winking as she stood inside her trailer on set.

The official Grey's Instagram page also shared the news, writing beside a photo of Walsh, "You asked, we listened! The iconic and legendary @katewalsh will be returning to this season of #GreysAnatomy 🤩"

Walsh, 54, first stepped into the shoes of Addison Montgomery when Grey's Anatomy began in 2005, playing the estranged wife of character Dr. Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsy).

She then departed the series in season 3 and began starring on the first Grey's spinoff, Private Practice, which aired on ABC from 2007 to 2013.

Though she hasn't been a constant character on the show in recent years, Walsh did make an appearance in season 18 — specifically for a few episodes that revolved around a transplant surgery and the aftermath.

In a 2021 interview with Variety, Walsh said fans of Montgomery were part of the reason she rejoined the show. "It felt just beautiful and I was so pleased," she said. "For years and years, there wasn't an interview that I've ever done where someone hasn't said, 'So fans are wondering, will you ever go back to Grey's?' And so, I did."

"I was very satisfied and delighted by it. And, honestly, that's always been [the thought]: you do this for the fans," she continued. "One of the great experiences of having been on Grey's way back in the day, when it first began, was this crazy meaning of it being critically acclaimed and being a delight to do as an actor, [while] having mass appeal and having fans just love it."

Walsh told PEOPLE and other reporters around the time of her season 18 appearance that reuniting with her former costars on set was both "intense" and "very emotional."

"All the feels," she said. "It was really beautiful. We reunited at the COVID test tent, and hugged each other with our masks on, and then went to go act with our masks on."

"It was just very emotional," she continued. "Like going back to your hometown and your family and your first best job ever all at once. It was a lot, it was great."

Walsh's arrival comes as lead Ellen Pompeo takes a step back from the role of Meredith Grey.

Pompeo, who has been the lead on Grey's since its premiere in 2005, is going to be less of a staple during season 19. The actress will only appear in eight episodes of the upcoming season, Deadline reported in August.

Off Grey's, Pompeo will be working on the Hulu series Orphan — inspired by the 2009 film of the same name.

Season 19 of Grey's Anatomy premieres Oct. 6 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.