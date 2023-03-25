Kate Walsh Posts Rare Photo with Fiancé Andrew Nixon in Sydney After 'Grey's Anatomy' Cliffhanger

"Hey Sydney, yer cute," wrote Kate Walsh in the caption of a photo of herself and fiancé Andrew Nixon enjoying lunch at Sydney restaurant Mimi's

Published on March 25, 2023 07:47 PM
Andrew Nixon and Kate Walsh at the special screening of season 3 of "Emily In Paris" held at The French Consulate General on December 15, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Nina Westervelt/Variety via Getty Images)
Photo: Nina Westervelt/Variety via Getty

This post contains spoilers from Thursday's episode of Grey's Anatomy.

Kate Walsh is giving a glimpse of life Down Under.

The Grey's Anatomy star, 55, cozied up to her Australian fiancé Andrew Nixon in some sweet selfies she shared Friday on Instagram from Sydney, following Thursday's big cliffhanger for her returning Grey's character Addison Montgomery.

"Hey Sydney, yer cute. 🥰 Love, Kate & Andrew," Walsh captioned one photo, which was taken at Sydney restaurant Mimi's.

She shared another photo of the two of them to her Instagram Story, writing: "Phat cats & happy."

Walsh's post comes after she returned to Grey's Anatomy this week as Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital was hit with a wave of anti-abortion protests. The episode ends with Addison and a pregnant trainee being run over in the middle of the street, their fates in the air until next week.

She has appeared sporadically on the Shondaland show since debuting as Addison on season 1 in 2005 and starring in her own spin-off Private Practice, which ran for six seasons on ABC from 2007 to 2013.

The Emily in Paris actress, who lives with Nixon in Perth, accidentally revealed their engagement news in October during an Instagram Live with fellow Private Practice alum Amy Brenneman. "Here comes the jungle cat, that is my fiancé," she said at the time.

Brenneman, 58, told Nixon: "She just 100 percent outed your engagement."

"I did. I just outed our engagement," admitted Walsh, to which Nixon responded, "Aww."

They made their first public appearance as a couple later that month at Perth's 2022 Telethon Gala, an Australian charity effort supporting children with life-threatening diseases. The couple previously began dating in February 2020.

Walsh previously married Alex Young in 2007 before separating the next year and finalizing their divorce in 2010.

