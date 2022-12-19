Kate Walsh Is Optimistic for 'Grey's Anatomy's' Future: 'The Writing Has Never Been Stronger'

Kate Walsh is excited for the future of Grey's Anatomy.

The 55-year-old actress, who plays Dr. Addison Montgomery on the ABC medical drama, told PEOPLE that she hopes the series "continues on" after Ellen Pompeo's decision to step back.

"The storylines are so strong... The new interns this season, I love that they're all fallible and messed up, and so that makes it, I think, a lot more interesting," she said at Thursday's New York City premiere of Emily in Paris.

"Interns and attendings, you have OG's come back like me, and that's been really fun, and also just the writing has never been stronger on the show," she added.

Richard Cartwright/ABC/Courtesy Everett Collection

Walsh also revealed that she had no hesitations about returning to Grey's Anatomy after talking with showrunner Krista Vernoff.

"They were very empowered about really talking about what's happening in culture with women and women's health," she explained. "And they really went into that, I think, in an incredible way."

She continued, "So the episodes that I'm working on are so powerful, so I'm really so excited for people to see."

Liliane Lathan/abc

But Walsh is also enjoying the creative direction on her other hit series Emily in Paris.

"They just wrote the heck out of all the comedy this season, and it's really really fun to play," the actress, who plays Madeline Wheeler, said. "So I felt the joy of the writers. It's so absurd."

As Emily in Paris' third season is set to drop on Wednesday, Grey's Anatomy is gearing up for the return of its 19th season. However, the series will look a bit with Pompeo anchoring the series.

Earlier this month, Chandra Wilson opened up about the future of Grey's Anatomy during an interview with E! on the red carpet of the 2022 People's Choice Awards. The actress, 53, shared that Pompeo's character, Meredith Grey, will continue to "ebb and flow" through season 19 of the ABC series.

"Meredith never knows what she's doing so Meredith is taking care of the baby in Boston, that's what the plans are, but you know things never go as planned on Grey's Anatomy," she shared to host Laverne Cox. "Meredith is still a part of every episode, still doing the voiceovers for every episode and she gets to come through, and ebb and flow all through the season."

She added, "Meredith is always with us."

RELATED VIDEO: Ellen Pompeo Has 'Immense Gratitude' for 'Grey's Anatomy' Fans as Meredith Grey Readies to Leave Seattle

In a separate red carpet interview, Pompeo, 53, revealed that fans will still see Meredith on screen a few more times this season following her decision to step back from the series this season to pursue outside projects, including Hulu's adaptation of the 2009 film Orphan.

"I think I am really just in the finale this year," she told Cox. "I think we've aired six episodes or seven episodes, possibly. Maybe after the winter hiatus, I am in one more, maybe, and then the finale, actually."

She also thanked the fans for making "it all possible," adding, "Power to the people!"

Earlier this week, Pompeo opened up about her plans beyond Grey's Anatomy.

"I have a lot that I'm doing," she shared on The Drew Barrymore Show. "I have three kids and so I take care of them, and it's really important for me to be around for them and be more present for them. I'm gonna do a limited series for Hulu in the spring, which is a very cool kind of crazy true story."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Grey's Anatomy returns to ABC on Feb. 23. Emily in Paris returns to Netflix for season 3 on Wednesday.