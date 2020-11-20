Kate Walsh Jokes About Her Character's Response to Meredith and Derek’s Grey’s Anatomy Reunion

Dr. Addison Montgomery isn't letting her ex-husband Derek Shepherd get off the hook that easily.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Last week, fans were in for quite the surprise when Meredith collapsed in the hospital parking lot, cutting away to a dream sequence that saw her reunited with Derek (aka McDreamy), who died on the show back in April 2015.

Walsh shared her reaction to "their internet-breaking reunion" on Instagram, posting a split photo of Addison giving an irritated look at a photo of Meredith and Derek embracing on the beach.

"Gal u already know how Addie would’ve reacted to this 🤣 ❤️," Walsh, 53, teased. "Sending so much love from overseas to @EllenPompeo & @PatrickDempsey on their internet-breaking reunion 💋💃 #GreysAnatomy"

Pompeo, 51, couldn't help but reply to Walsh's clever post, leaving a string of crying-laughing, heart and the number 100 emojis.

Walsh starred on the hit medical drama from 2005-2012 and was given her own spin-off series, Private Practice, in 2007. She continued to guest star on Grey's Anatomy throughout her time on the spin-off, which ran through 2013.

Image zoom Credit: Craig Sjodin/Walt Disney Television via Getty

While Walsh and Dempsey both said goodbye to their respective roles on Grey's Anatomy, the two actors have remained close throughout the years.

In February, Dempsey, 54, sent fans into a frenzy when he complimented his TV ex-wife’s Instagram post.

Underneath a photo of Walsh smiling while promoting Boyfriend Perfume car fresheners, Dempsey wrote, “Looking radiant my lady,” as captured on Comments by Celebs.

“@patrickdempsey kitty, I LAVA u,” Walsh replied.

In 2017, the two reunited for Cigna’s TV Doctors of America ad campaign, with Dempsey telling PEOPLE at the time that they “were always playful on set anyway.”