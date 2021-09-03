"That's right, my loves, Dr. Addison Montgomery is coming back to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital and I'm so excited to be home again," Kate Walsh said in a social media video shared on Thursday

Dr. Addison Montgomery is Back! Kate Walsh Is Returning to Grey's Anatomy for Season 18

She's baaaack!

Kate Walsh will be reprising her role as Dr. Addison Montgomery on the upcoming season 18 of Grey's Anatomy, ABC announced Thursday.

Walsh shared the news herself in a video posted on the Grey's Anatomy Twitter page.

"Well, well, well, would you look who it is. That's right, my loves, Dr. Addison Montgomery is coming back to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital and I'm so excited to be home again joining Shonda, Ellen and the rest of the incredible cast," Walsh, 53, says in the video, referring to series creator Shonda Rhimes and star Ellen Pompeo.

"This season — 18, whew! — Just wait until you see what she has in store for you. The new season premieres September 30 on ABC," Walsh adds.

Walsh joined the long-running medical drama in the season 1 finale as Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey)'s estranged wife. She stayed on as the neonatal surgeon for several seasons before leading the spinoff series Private Practice, which aired from 2007 to 2013.

Walsh has previously said that she would love the opportunity to once again walk the halls of Grey Sloan.

kate walsh Kate Walsh | Credit: Scott Garfield/Disney

When asked by PEOPLE in March if she'd ever return to Grey's Anatomy, Walsh said she "absolutely" would.

"If they could get it done, I'd be happy to come back," she said, later adding, "It definitely changed my life."