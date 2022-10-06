Kate Walsh Spills Plan to Marry Andrew Nixon: 'I Just Outed Our Engagement'

Kate Walsh referenced her "fiancé" Andrew Nixon during an Instagram Live video with her Private Practice costar Amy Brenneman

Kate Walsh isn't keeping her engagement a secret — anymore.

In an Instagram Live on Wednesday night, the Grey's Anatomy actress, 54, accidentally shared she's engaged to Andrew Nixon.

During the social media chat with her fellow Private Practice alum Amy Brenneman, Walsh introduced Nixon by saying, "Here comes the jungle cat, that is my fiancé."

Brenneman told Nixon: "She just 100 percent outed your engagement."

"I did," admitted Walsh. "I just outed our engagement" — to which Nixon responded, "Aww."

In the video, Walsh's diamond engagement ring was noticeable as she and Walsh had a celebratory drink (she later share a photo of the tipple on her Instagram Story).

Kate Walsh Accidentally Reveals Engagement to Boyfriend Andrew Nixon
Kate Walsh/Instagram

Not much is known of Walsh's relationship with Nixon. Her fiancé remains private on Instagram, and there's not a trace of him on Walsh's own Instagram feed.

Walsh was previously married to Alex Young from 2007 to 2010. She was also linked to Chris Case and Neil Andrea after her divorce from Young.

Walsh has plenty of exciting news in her life — Variety confirmed in September that she's returning as Dr. Addison Montgomery in season 19 of Grey's Anatomy.

The Grey's Instagram page even celebrated her return, captioning a photo of Walsh in character on Instagram: "You asked, we listened! The iconic and legendary @katewalsh will be returning to this season of #GreysAnatomy 🤩"

Season 19 of Grey's Anatomy premieres Thursday at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

