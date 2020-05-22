Kate Walsh starred on the hit medical drama from 2005-2007 before she was given her own spin-off series

Kate Walsh Celebrates 15 Years Since Her First Grey's Anatomy Appearance with Epic Throwback Clip

Kate Walsh is coming in hot with the nostalgia!

In celebration of her 15-year anniversary of her Grey's Anatomy debut, the actress, 52, shared a clip of her first scene on the ABC medical drama.

During the scene, Walsh's character, Dr. Addison Montgomery, interrupts her estranged husband Derek Shepherd's (Patrick Dempsey) ongoing relationship with Meredith Grey(Ellen Pompeo).

"Unreal that today marks 15 years ago to the day since this little lady walked on to your screen and checked ya for screwing her husband," Walsh, who accompanied the clip with a humorous meme, wrote on Instagram on Friday.

The flashback post earned a response from Dempsey, who commented with hand-clapping emojis.

Walsh starred on the hit medical drama from 2005-2007 before she was given her own spin-off series, Private Practice. She returned to Grey's Anatomy several times as a guest character.

While Walsh and Dempsey both said goodbye to their respective roles, the two actors have remained close throughout the years.

In February, Dempsey, 54, sent fans into a frenzy when he complimented his TV ex-wife’s Instagram post.

Underneath a photo of Walsh smiling while promoting Boyfriend Perfume car fresheners, Dempsey wrote, “Looking radiant my lady,” as captured on Comments by Celebs.

“@patrickdempsey kitty, I LAVA u,” Walsh replied.

In 2017, the two reunited for Cigna’s TV Doctors of America ad campaign, with Dempsey telling PEOPLE at the time that they “were always playful on set anyway.”