Watch Kate Gosselin's 'Crazy Awkward' First Date on Kate Plus Date: 'It Felt So Painful'

A first date with the wrong person can be painfully awkward — just ask Kate Gosselin.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at Monday’s episode of Kate Plus Date on TLC, Kate goes out with a man named Andrew who works in medical sales. And from the looks of it, their first date is probably also going to be their last.

“Her hands are back in front of her face,” remarks relationship expert Rachel DeAlto, who is watching the date unfold from behind the scenes. “She looks completely disinterested. Her body language is pretty much saying that.”

“I can’t even tell if he’s interested in her or if he’s just flat,” she adds. “But it’s awkward.”

Indeed, the conversation is stilted and unnatural, peppered with several long pauses. But when a producer asks Andrew about the awkward silences after the date, he seems to shrug them off.

“I just felt that’s where the date was. It was just getting to know someone, and silence is part of that,” he says. “I don’t think it affected the date either way.”

Kate, however, isn’t on the same page.

“So I thought maybe he would be himself at dinner, but that wasn’t the case,” she tells producers. “Weird, crazy awkward. I don’t know if it looked painful, but I was aware that it felt so painful.”

“I mean, I’m not at a loss for words, ever,” she adds. “But it was so hard to come up with stuff because anything I asked or said, I got like, one, maybe two word answers and no expounding upon it. Then it was like, back to you again, Kate!”

Kate, 44, divorced her husband Jon Gosselin in 2009 after 10 years of marriage. The two share 15-year-old sextuplets Hannah, Leah, Alexis, Joel, Aaden and Collin, and 18-year-old twins Mady and Cara.

RELATED: The Gosselins’ Marriage Ended 10 Years Ago — How Kate Overcame the Shocking Split

Speaking to PEOPLE Now earlier this month, the TLC star said she’s careful about who she lets into her life.

“I used to look for qualities that I liked as a person, but now I have to look for qualities that we all like,” she said of her and her kids.

“It’s not a secret I went through a very public divorce,” she added. “That wasn’t pleasant. I feel like for that very reason, I am very guarded, and I don’t tend to trust people. I don’t think that’s a bad thing. I certainly don’t want to rush into another relationship. The pressure is on for it to be positive and successful for all of our sakes.”

Kate Plus Date airs Mondays (10 p.m. ET) on TLC.