Annabelle Neilson‘s closest friends are paying tribute to the Ladies of London star in the wake of her death.

A day after PEOPLE confirmed that Neilson had passed away at the age of 49, those who knew the former model, reality TV star and British aristocrat are remembering her life.

Supermodel Kate Moss shared a smiling throwback photo of herself and Neilson to Instagram Tuesday with a simple but impactful caption: a red broken heart emoji.

In 2015, Neilson said of Moss in an interview with the Daily Mail, “Kate is my best mate and I love her like a sister. Yes, she’s an icon but to me she’s just Kate,” and added that “we fight over stupid things, then we kiss and make up.”

Marissa Hermer, who starred alongside Neilson on Ladies of London, shared a sweet photo to Instagram of the friends embracing.

“Oh darling Annabelle, wish I could go back to this moment and kiss and cuddle you again… – our paths crossed through a crazy adventure and even though you were way too rocknroll cool for this soccer mom, it was always love,” Hermer wrote Tuesday.

“How I will miss your cackle laugh, your magical spirit, and curling up for tea and natter… 💔 Rest In Peace beautiful girl. Love forever, your pink poodle x,” she continued.

Caroline Fleming, who also starred on Ladies of London, posted a snapshot to Instagram of herself with Neilson, who she referred to as “Tinky.”

“My sweet Tinky, no words can express how devastated I feel at loosing you. Sweet delicate soul, you will be sorely missed. It’s impossible to comprehend that you are no longer here – we spoke on Wednesday and we planned lunch together next week and instead it’s the day of your funeral. I loved you from the moment I met you, such a special friendship you and I shared which I am so grateful for,” wrote Fleming. “My father also adored you, and I know he will be there with you in heaven. RIP my darling friend. All our memories are treasured in the depth of my heart 💔.”

Bravo star and executive producer Andy Cohen also paid his respects to Neilson on his Watch What Happens Live talk show on Monday evening.

“I want to get started with sad news, we found out that Annabelle from Ladies of London passed away,” he said, according to Daily Mail. “We just found out today, we don’t have a lot of details. We want to send our love to her family.”

“She was unique and spirited and really wonderful to watch and to know. And we’re torn up about it here,” Cohen said, according to the outlet.

Although Neilson’s death came as a shock, authorities are not treating it as “suspicious.”

U.K. police issued the following statement to PEOPLE in regards to Neilson’s passing: “Police were called by the London Ambulance Service at approximately 22:20 hours on Thursday, 12 July, to a residential address … after a woman had been found deceased at the location. The death is not being treated as suspicious by police.”

The coroner’s office told PEOPLE they have yet to open an inquest. PEOPLE has reached out to the coroner’s court for more information.