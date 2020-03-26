Kate McKinnon Set to Star as Carole Baskin in TV Series Based on Tiger King Subjects

Image zoom Kate McKinnon and Carole Baskin Shutterstock; Facebook

Yearning for more Tiger King? Kate McKinnon will soon help to fill that void.

Back in November, Universal Content Productions announced that an adaptation of the Wondery podcast Joe Exotic was in the works with the Saturday Night Live star, 36, portraying Joseph Maldonado-Passage’s nemesis, Carole Baskin, according to Variety.

The audio source material follows the two subjects who gained newfound interest with Netflix‘s trending docu-series, Tiger King. The stranger-than-fiction story — which chronicles the criminal spiral of the former Oklahoma zookeeper (Maldonado-Passage) convicted of concocting a murder-for-hire plot to kill his rival animal-rights activist (Baskin) — is still in development, according to TVLine and currently has no network or streaming platform attached yet. Additional castings have also not been announced.

McKinnon is also set to star in another series based off another popular true story documentary. Last April it was revealed that the Emmy winner would portray Elizabeth Holmes in a Hulu limited series called The Dropout, taking on the tale of a disgraced CEO explored in HBO’s unscripted doc, The Inventor: Out For Blood In Silicon Valley.

In the seven-part Tiger King Netflix doc, viewers learn more about Baskin (who runs an exotic big-cat sanctuary called Big Cat Rescue in Citrus Park, Florida) and her bitter rivalry with Maldonado-Passage (also known as “Joe Exotic”), the now-imprisoned founder of an exotic animal park in Oklahoma.

Tiger King also covers the extreme measures Maldonado-Passage took to try to silence his rival — including his conviction for paying a hitman $3,000 to try to murder Baskin in November 2017.

In a blog post on Sunday, Baskin responded to the Netflix series, calling it “salacious and sensational,” taking particular issue with how the show covers her husband’s disappearance.

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness is now available to stream on Netflix.