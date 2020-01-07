Kate McKinnon Says She Totally 'Blew It' with Beyoncé and Jay-Z at the Golden Globes

Kate McKinnon felt a little starstruck at the 77th Annual Golden Globes on Sunday night.

The comedian, 36, attended the highly anticipated awards show for the first time in her career, balking at some of the famous faces that shared her table.

“I mean the table that we were at — well you’re there and you are to me, everything,” McKinnon told Ellen DeGeneres while appearing on her show this week.

“And then Portia, everything,” she added of DeGeneres’ wife, Portia de Rossi. “And then we had Carol Burnett, you know, American legend. And then there was also Beyoncé and Jay-Z at the table, which, I mean, they’re the king and queen of America, they were unbelievably gracious.”

The Saturday Night Live star recalled to the audience that she had attended the event with her older sister Emily Lynne Berthold, and that the pair was nervous about meeting the legendary couple.

“But my sister and I found out we were gonna be at their table and started panicking and making a list, ‘Well what do we say? We live in one bedroom apartments in New York City. What can we say? Do you use Hello Fresh? What kind of milk do you like to drink?’ ” McKinnon recalled.

When the pair finally came face to face with the iconic musicians, McKinnon said she totally “blew it.”

“So my sister went right over and had balls of steel and Beyoncé was so nice and I was just such a, I just pretended I had something on my pants,” the comedian said, while reenacting the moment. “So I blew it. I blew it.”

However, DeGeneres, 61, went on to point out that McKinnon is no stranger to being in the presence of famous celebrities, as SNL brings in big names to host the show each week.

“Not Beyoncé,” McKinnon replied. “We all know that’s different. We all know.”

The comedian attended the 2020 Golden Globes in part to present DeGeneres with the Carol Burnett Award for Achievement in Television, an honor that Hollywood Foreign Press Association gives for “outstanding contributions to television on or off the screen.”

DeGeneres thanked her for doing it, telling McKinnon she “felt bad asking, but I wanted you to be the one presenting the award to me.”

McKinnon agreed that while she normally tries to avoid doing people favors because she doesn’t “leave the house,” this was something she couldn’t pass up.

“The moment you texted me I was like, ‘Yes, yes, yes,’ because you know you’ve changed my life,” she told DeGeneres on Monday. “You’ve changed so many people’s lives, not just as a comedian. I mean, you’re the greatest comedian of all time, but apart from that, the life that you’ve led, the choices that you’ve made and the bravery that you’ve shown.”

She added, “So, I just wanted a chance to say to people what that has meant to me and how that has changed my life.”