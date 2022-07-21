Kate McKinnon said the decision to leave Saturday Night Live in May after 11 seasons was "very, very hard"

Kate McKinnon Says She 'Felt Like It Was Time' to Leave Saturday Night Live: 'My Body Was Tired'

Kate McKinnon did what was best for her.

During an appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan Thursday, McKinnon, 38, opened up about why she chose to leave Saturday Night Live after 11 seasons.

"I thought about it for a very long time, and it was very, very hard," she said. "All I ever wanted to do in my whole life was be on Saturday Night Live. So, I did. I loved it, I had the best decade, and then I was just like, my body was tired, and I felt like it was time."

Asked whether she will tune in for future seasons, McKinnon admitted: "I don't know what I will do."

"I don't know if I can watch the show yet. It's just too emo because I miss everyone so much. I mean, it's my other family," she added. "It's too emo. So, I think I'm just going to tape The Bachelorette and watch it."

McKinnon joined SNL in 2012 for season 37. After debuting as a featured player, she was promoted to repertory player the following season. She has won two Emmys for her efforts in the sketch series.

She was also the first openly lesbian cast member and had the longest tenure of any other female cast member.

During the season finale, McKinnon bid farewell in the "Close Encounter" cold open sketch as she reprised her role of Miss Rafferty, a woman who is frequently abducted by aliens.

After her character recounted her latest abduction, two government agents told her she had to leave with the aliens permanently. Both McKinnon — and her character — said their goodbyes while standing on the alien spacecraft.