Back in November, Universal Content Productions announced that an adaptation of the Wondery podcast Joe Exotic was in the works, starring Kate McKinnon as Carole Baskin

Kate McKinnon's Joe Exotic Series Gets TV Order, Will Air on NBC, Peacock and USA

It's official!

The Kate McKinnon-led series — which has been given the working title Joe Exotic — has received a straight-to-series order at NBCUniversal Television.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The limited series, which will see McKinnon, 36, as big cat lover Carole Baskin, is set to air on NBC, Peacock and the USA Network. McKinnon will also serve as executive producer alongside Etan Frankel (Sorry for Your Loss, Shameless).

The upcoming project, also written by Frankel, is based on the Wondery podcast Joe Exotic and will explore true events as Baskin "learns that her nemesis Joseph 'Joe Exotic' Maldonado-Passage is breeding and using his big cats for profit," according to a press release.

"She sets out to shut down his venture, inciting a quickly escalating rivalry. But Carole has a checkered past of her own and when the claws come out, Joe will stop at nothing to expose what he sees as her hypocrisy. The results prove dangerous."

(Maldonado-Passage was found guilty in 2019 for paying Allen Glover $3,000 to kill Baskin. He was also found guilty on multiple charges of violating both the Lacey Act for falsifying wildlife records, and the Endangered Species Act. Currently, Maldonado-Passage is serving a 22-year sentence in a Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas, prison.)

The series order comes after Universal Content Production announced an adaptation of the Wondery podcast was in the works in November.

A release date and additional casting have not been announced — although Kevin Bacon says he'd like to play Maldonado-Passage because he's "my type of guy."

Image zoom Joe Exotic, Carole Baskin Netflix

Fans first learned about Baskin in the seven-part Netflix docuseries Tiger King, which touched on her bitter rivalry with Maldonado-Passage.

In June, it was revealed that Baskin will soon take control of Maldonado-Passage's zoo.

The G.W. Exotic Animal Memorial Park in Wynnewood, Oklahoma, has been under the control of Jeff Lowe in recent years but is now being handed over to Baskin.

Lowe was given 120 days to vacate the premises — including all of his animals currently residing there, according to a copy of the ruling published by the Courthouse News Service.